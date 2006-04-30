Spotlight finally on McCargo Ohio State DBs latest in long line

John McCargo did not get as much attention as his more heralded teammates, but the North Carolina State defensive tackle will get a chance to break out of their shadow with the Buffalo Bills, who drafted him with their second pick in the first round.

McCargo left school as a junior despite missing the last six games with a stress fracture in his left foot. But he joined defensive ends Mario Williams and Manny Lawson on one of the finest defensive lines in college football.

Some observers thought McCargo benefited from playing between Williams and Lawson, who combined for 39 sacks the last two years. But McCargo's presence in the middle also helped Williams and Lawson.

"When I went in there the first of the year and watched film on him, every once in a while you would think that McCargo was the best of the three just because he's big and he would flash that quickness," said Joe Haering, the Bills' Southeastern region scout.

"I feel like we all benefited from each other," McCargo said. "I don't think one man just completely made the other guys better."

Williams and Lawson were first-round picks, as expected, with Williams going No. 1 overall to Houston. McCargo wasn't a first-rounder on most projections, which is why some draft analysts consider the Bills' pick as a reach.

But McCargo is only concerned with how the Bills see him.

"Everybody has their different opinions about a player," he said. "I feel confident in what I can do, and I'm glad that the Buffalo Bills felt strongly about me. I'm excited and ready to play football."

Even though he missed several games, the Bills believe he was worth trading up to get.

"Does he need to continue to get better and grow? Of course," said Bills Assistant General Manager Tom Modrak. "Probably everyone in the draft to some degree or another is in that case. He's an underclassman, so he's young. He's going to continue to get stronger. We think he will work at everything he has to do, which will help him get to that glass half full on some things."

***

The Bills have a thing for defensive backs from Ohio State. Safety Donte Whitner is the third player from the Buckeyes' secondary chosen in the first round since 1999, joining Antoine Winfield and Nate Clements.

In the third round, the Bills added another Buckeyes DB, cornerback Ashton Youboty.

"Obviously, we've had a lot of success with Antoine and Nate," said Bills college scouting director Doug Majeski, who has been around for each of the picks. "Ohio State is one of the top programs in this country, and these guys really play well. It's easier for us to look at them and evaluate them because they are playing against the best players and they are playing so well together."

Ohio State has a great tradition of producing defensive backs. In the past 12 years, 16 have been drafted. Whitner is the seventh first-rounder.

"We take big pride in it," Youboty said. "The Big Ten is known for its linebackers, but at Ohio State somehow we keep producing corners and putting them in the league. I think if you look around, all of them are producing in the league. I hope to follow that tradition."

***

Some Bills fans might have gotten excited to see Matt Leinart available at the eighth spot in the first round. But the Bills' brass gave no consideration to taking the USC quarterback.

"We feel good about what we have at quarterback," said General Manager Marv Levy. "We're going to get better at quarterback not by getting some glamour guy out of the draft, but by making our team better around the quarterback."

e-mail: awilson@buffnews.com