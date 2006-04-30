'Kids in the Kitchen' -- learning how to eat well

Five-year-old Jahkima Awtry could not wait to prepare her lasagna di fromaggio during "Kids in the Kitchen" Saturday at the Food Bank of Western New York. She couldn't even wait for the dish to go in the oven.

Jahkima was hungry, and the half-baked noodles arranged with other ingredients on the table in front of her suited her appetite just fine. So she happily munched away, ignoring Chef Jason Kontos' request that participating children not jump the gun.

"That way, the food you're eating doesn't go in the food you're making," the chef explained.

By the time the group had assembled the popular Italian pasta dish by layering tomato sauce, lasagna noodles, spinach and ricotta, mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses in individual aluminum baking dishes, more of the recipe had found its way into Jahkima's stomach than into her tin.

On the other hand, her sisters, Dahkima, 8, and Lahkima, 6, were all business. They followed along attentively as Kontos, a veteran restaurant cook who currently oversees food service at Canisius College, and Sharon Beckmann, a personal chef, led them through the process. "You're doing great; you've got a job waiting for you," Kontos told Lahkima, taking note of her neat layering.

But preparing and baking a complex dish was not the point of "Kids in the Kitchen," sponsored for the third straight year by the Junior League of Buffalo. The program teaches children from community centers in poor neighborhoods to eat well and stay healthy.

Junior Leagues here and in more than 200 other cities have made "taking on hunger and nutrition" part of their mission, said Kristen Bauer, incoming president of the local organization.

"These kids should be able to put a healthy snack together from the fridge -- carrots instead of potato chips, a banana over gummy bears, a glass of milk over pop," added Tracy Wieczorek, Junior League community projects chairwoman.

The kids ended the day with a well-balanced meal that was short on sugar and fat: squares of lasagna cooked by Kontos before the class, accompanied by a salad, milk and a cookie.

The individual tins were for them to take home and show off to -- and perhaps share with -- family members.

