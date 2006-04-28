State cancer rate study of Bellevue criticized A former resident speaks in opposition

It doesn't matter to Patricia Swiatek Thomann that the state says there aren't any unusual patterns of cancer in the Bellevue area of Cheektowaga.

She grew up on Borden Road and has had uterine cancer, and her brother has had three bouts with cancer. They discovered Thursday night they weren't included in the state Health Department's cancer incidence study because they had moved out of the area when they were diagnosed.

"We can't account for the people who move from the area," said Aura Weinstein of the state Cancer Surveillance Program. "This is one of the limitations of the study."

"What about all the people who are dead?" Thomann countered angrily. "I can tell you a lot of names of a lot of people who lived there, but they're dead."

About 15 current and former Bellevue residents heard state Health Department officials report Thursday night on the study of a 17-year period that shows no unusual patterns of cancer. The meeting was conducted in the Malikowski Center at Resurrection Catholic Church, 130 Como Park Blvd.

Health officials thought the news of this second study would be welcome, but some residents continue to believe that illnesses in their neighborhood are caused by contaminants from a quarry and three landfills.

Donna Hosmer, the former president of the Cheektowaga Citizens Coalition, said that when the general public hears the number of cancers diagnosed were similar to what would be expected, they will think the area is safe.

"None of us can say there is nothing wrong," she said. "People get a false sense of security."

"Based on a rough tool, we're saying we don't think there is a problem here. That's the best we can do," said Barbara Metzger, special projects director for the state Health Department.

When the state Health Department presented its first study of cancer incidence in the Bellevue area in 2002, residents said it was too large an area. The 2002 study of two ZIP codes with a population of about 50,000 found the number of cases were what would be expected.

At residents' request, the state looked at a smaller area with a population of about 4,000 and reviewed the number of diagnosed cancer cases from 1985 to 2001.

The study found the total number of cancer cases detected in males, 186, was similar to what would be expected, 204. In females, 189 cases were observed, compared with 212 that would be expected in that population.

"We were hoping when we showed you the numbers it would make you feel better," said Dr. Gregory Young, western region medical director for the Health Department.

But it didn't help Thomann, who, while the meeting was progressing, jotted down the names of family and neighbors she knew who had died from cancer. By the end of the meeting, there were 13 names on the list.

e-mail: bobrien@buffnews.com