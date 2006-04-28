LOCAL NEWS BRIEFS

$2.6 million budget for BOCES approved

JAMESTOWN -- The Jamestown School Board Wednesday night OK'd a $2.6 million 2006-07 spending plan for the Board of Cooperative Educational Services.

Assistant Superintendent Dale Weatherlow said the budget for the Erie 2 Chautauqua-Cattaraugus BOCES continues to grow, and has been a bone of contention for some board members.

"The BOCES administrative budget continues to grow just like a lot of other administrative budgets," he said.

Wednesday's meeting marked the return of Dr. Deann Nelson, who recused herself from School Board meetings since late last year, while awaiting a ruling on unlawful imprisonment charges lodged against her by a district employee. Nelson was cleared of that charge.

***

Sheriff's employees unit offering scholarship

LITTLE VALLEY -- Cattaraugus County high school seniors are invited to apply for this year's Cattaraugus County Sheriff Employees Benevolent Association scholarship.

The $500 award is available to any senior in Cattaraugus County planning a career in criminal justice or police science.

Interested students should contact their school guidance office for an application and further information. Applications must be postmarked by May 29.

***

Mock trial play planned for Jackson Law Day

JAMESTOWN -- A full house of area pupils is expected for the Robert H. Jackson Law Day performance at 10 a.m. next Thursday in the Carl Cappa Auditorium.

Local middle school students will participate in a "mock trial play," acting before an audience of third- through eighth-graders.

Robert Terreberry, the Jackson Center Education Committee volunteer who is directing the play, credited State Supreme Court Judge Joseph Gerace and local attorney Ken Lasker with coaching the students in the play about the American jury system.

The Jamestown Bar Association will provide local attorneys to go to classrooms in May to discuss law-related topics as part of its educational work. Teachers who wish to have an attorney visit their classrooms should contact Lasker at 488-3090.