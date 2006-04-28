'Fire' doused on Broadway Musical closes after 57 shows

"Ring of Fire" has been extinguished by poor ticket sales.

The musical based on Johnny Cash tunes, which opened on Broadway March 12 following a highly successful fall run at Buffalo's Studio Arena Theatre, will close Sunday after 57 performances in the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, producers said.

The $6 million show struggled from the outset to find an audience in the highly competitive Broadway market, where 38 of 39 theaters are currently booked.

Just 41 percent of tickets sold for last week's performances in the 1,058-seat Barrymore. Gross receipts for the week were $230,000, versus expenses exceeding $300,000.

"We were never able to crack the New York audience," producer James Freydberg told Bloomberg News. "I'm not sure a country show like this is sophisticated enough for New Yorkers."

The fact the show failed to catch fire in New York "doesn't diminish the huge success that it was in Buffalo," Studio Arena Executive Director Ken Neufeld, who is attending a theater conference in California, said in a statement.

Partnering with Broadway veteran Freydberg and others to create a show that made it to the Great White Way "is a big feather in our cap," Neufeld said.

"We look forward to working with other producers on projects of a similar scale," he added.

Featuring the same ensemble cast that appeared on Broadway, "Ring of Fire" had 44 performances at Studio Arena -- 11 of them sellouts. It was the theater's most successful show since "City of Light," a 2001 production based on the Lauren Belfer novel set in Buffalo during the 1901 Pan-American Exposition.

Though "Ring of Fire" showed promise here, New York City, where only one in four Broadway shows recoups its investment, is an unforgiving arena, said Alan Cohen, communications director of the League of American Theatres and Producers.

"It's a high-risk business," he said. "The cost of producing, particularly in New York, is really expensive. You really have to fill seats for every performance."

It probably did not help that "Ring of Fire" was roughed up by New York critics, an influential and notoriously demanding bunch.

"The man in black turns sunshine yellow in 'Ring of Fire,' the show that strings songs associated with Johnny Cash into an artificially sweetened candy necklace,' " Ben Brantley led off in The New York Times.

The upbeat musical "has little to do with the dark, troubled and excitingly dangerous presence that most people remember as Johnny Cash," Brantley added.

Word-of-mouth is even more vital, Cohen said. He cited a 2004-05 theater league survey in which 47 percent of respondents said they attended shows someone else had recommended.

"There is a lot of competition for a limited number of theatergoers in New York. Unless you can find an additional source of audience members, you're drawing from the same pool as every other show," Cohen said.

Despite the setback, "Ring of Fire" may yet have an afterlife. It could tour widely, or enjoy long runs in certain other cities, Neufeld said.

"Some shows that didn't achieve critical acclaim in New York have done very well on tour," Cohen said, citing "Little Women" and "Bombay Dreams" as recent examples.

