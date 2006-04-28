Bulletin Board / Notes and upcoming events

Pam Mazzarella, a member of the 1997 Williamsville South softball team, has signed a contract to play professional softball with Caggiati Langhirano of the Italian Softball Federation (FIBS). Mazzarella, who resides in Jacksonville, Fla., left for Langhirano on April 12.

In addition to signing the professional contract, Mazzarella has obtained her Italian citizenship, with the expectation that she will become a member of the Italian National Softball Team and participate in the upcoming World Championship to be held in Beijing in August.

The Basketball Coaches Association of New York State will be presenting a coaches clinic on May 12 and 13 at Williamsville South High School.

Featured speakers include University at Buffalo men's coach Reggie Witherspoon, Tom Parrota of Canisius College, Mike Kneer of the University of Rochester, Don Silveri of Daemen College, Jeannette Yeoman of Cortland State and Paul Schintzius of Sweet Home High School.

Registration fee is $60 in advance and $65 at the door. For additional information, check www.bcany.org or call Pat Cauley at 912-4168.

***

Roswell Park Cancer Institute is seeking runners, bicyclists, swimmers and walkers to participate in a Team Cure challenge event, to be held Sept. 30 in Lake Tahoe, Calif. A 12-to-16-week training program for interest participants will begin June 2.

Participants will choose from the marathon, 20-mile race, half-marathon, 10K or 5K walk or rice; 72-mile or 33-mile bike races, or a one-mile swim around Lake Tahoe.

Anyone interested may attend an informational session to learn more. There are sessions scheduled for: 6 p.m. May 4 at Roswell Park's Research Studies Center; May 8 at the Jewish Community Center on North Forest Road in Amherst, and May 11 at Roswell's Research Studies Center.

To learn more, see www.teamcure.com or contact Lynsey Zimdahl at 845-3889 or lynsey.zimdahl@roswellpark.org.

***

BASEBALL: The Niagara Police Athletic League will hold a tryout to fill openings on its 14-and-under travel on team on Sunday, at 6 p.m. at Niagara Falls High School. Contact Lou Paonessa (297-4422) or e-mail lhpaonessa@adelphia.net.

***

BASKETBALL: Tryouts for the Empire State Games Western Region scholastic team will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday and May 7 at Hilbert College. The team is open to all boys who entered ninth grade in 2003 or later. For more information, e-mail coach Blackwell at mblackw2@rochester.rr.com, or go to the following Web sites: www.empirestategames.org or www.eteamz.com/esgwesthoops. . . . Registration will be 3-5 p.m. May 1 for a free summer program to be held this summer in McCarthy Park. Registration will be held at Kensington-Bailey Community Center. Boys and girls aged 6-12 are eligible. Call Derek Summers at 597-3098.

***

FOOTBALL: The Buffalo Bills and coach Dick Jauron invite all local football coaches to participate in the 2006 Buffalo Bills High School Coaches Clinic on May 20 at Ralph Wilson Stadium. The day-long event is free for all high school and college coaches. Registration forms are due by May 12. For more information visit www.buffalobills.com/community.

***

HOCKEY: The Buffalo Stars Junior B and Junior Mite teams will conduct their main tryout camp this weekend at Holiday Twin Rinks in Cheektowaga. The Junior B team will accept candidates born in 1986 and after. The Junior Minor team is for players born in 1989 and after. Registration is 6 to 7:15 tonight, followed by a pre-tryout meeting, and tryouts will be held Saturday and Sunday. See www.buffalostars.com.

***

SOCCER: The Delaware Soccer Club is accepting applications for its spring house league, which begins May 8 in Delaware Park. Boys and girls 5-16 will participate in a seven-week program that includes training and recreational play. Registration is $95. See DelawareSoccerClub.com or call 833-3616.

***

SOFTBALL: A Kenmore league has openings for men's and coed teams. Call Kathie at 876-7654. . . . The Hidi Park Girls 12-under fast-pitch tournament will be held May 20 in Gowanda. Team entry fee is $125, with a three-game guarantee. Call Mark Benton at 532-4053. . . . South Buffalo Softball seeks two men's teams for Tuesdays, one men's team for Thursdays and one coed team for Fridays, for slow-pitch play. Call Mickey (824-4724) or Kevin (510-5667).

The Bulletin Board appears twice weekly, Tuesday and Friday. Information must be submitted by mail (c/o Buffalo News, Sports Dept., One News Plaza, Buffalo, NY 14240) or fax (849-4587). Items are limited to one appearance. There is no charge.