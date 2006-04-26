School budget increase partly due to renovation project

Cheektowaga-Sloan School District voters last year approved a bond issue for major renovations, and the first bills come due in next year's budget.

The 2006-07 budget adopted by the School Board totals $26.41 million, up 9.95 percent, or $2.39 million, over the current budget. Business Manager Kevin A. Ziemba said the capital project, which is under way, accounts for a good part of the increase.

"About 40 percent of that increase is directly related to the voters' approval last year of the $16.8 million capital improvement project," he said.

The School Board also added three academic intervention teaching positions to help primarily in the areas of math, English and reading. The budget also increases the social worker's time due to an increasing workload. The rising cost of energy and fuel also account for part of the increase.

"We all have to pay the $3 gas our residents do," Ziemba noted.

Tax rates are projected to go up about 8 percent. Cheektowaga residents would pay $48.40 per $1,000 of assessed valuation, and the rate for West Seneca taxpayers would be $58.19 per $1,000. Tax rates are not set until August.

The tax levy is up 9.9 percent, to $13.03 million.

Residents also will be asked to vote on a proposition to spend $2.8 million for a capital project to upgrade heating and ventilation at John F. Kennedy High School. The replacement of boilers and piping was not included in last year's capital project.

District officials expect the cost of the bond to be paid for by the energy saved by the new system and say the property tax would not be increased for the project. About 66 percent of the project would be reimbursed by state aid.

Running unopposed for a five-year term on the School Board is Thomas M. DelBello, a district sales manager of Dart Container Sales Co. Incumbent Lawrence Marek is not running for re-election.

Voting will take place May 16.

e-mail: bobrien@buffnews.com