Grandson carries torch for former champ Roesch

There's a place where Western New York's best athletes can receive one last honor once their careers are over: the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame.

However, there's no place for the area's best grandchildren to be noted. So Craig Roesch of Tonawanda will have to look for other ways to take a bow . . . such as at the next family reunion.

Roesch is leading an effort to get his grandfather, Carl Roesch, into the Buffalo Hall. Craig has looked at the family's scrapbooks, trophies and medals, and come away with an appreciation for just what his grandfather accomplished in a career that touched almost every aspect of running.

"He passed [in 1987 at the age of 76] when I was 17, so I didn't really know that much," said Craig, who is a social studies teacher at Hoover Middle School in Kenmore. "I was too young to appreciate it. I've learned a lot. I'm amazed at all the things he did."

Carl Roesch was a three-time All-High champion in the mile run and two-time All-High champion in the 880-yard run, and was All-City in cross country. Roesch graduated from East High in 1930 and earned an athletic scholarship to Holy Cross University.

After college, Roesch continued to take part in track and field as a participant. He set the National AAU junior indoor record in the 600-meter run, a mark that still stands today because the event is no longer run. Roesch also won several regional championships.

When examining the Roesch family scrapbooks, it's striking to see just how much newspaper space was given to coverage of track in the 1930s. Results of the big meets were well documented, with plenty of photos, because they were so popular.

"There was one article that talked about 7,500 people going to see the Erie Club track meets at Crystal Beach," Craig Roesch said.

Those events attracted the biggest stars of the time. One clipping has details on how sprinter Jesse Owens was married on a Friday night in 1935, then took a train to Buffalo Saturday morning to compete in an Erie Club event. Owens finished second in the 100-meter invitational.

Carl Roesch's sports career shifted once he joined the Buffalo Fire Department in 1936. He helped to organize track meets, and was a cross-country and track coach at Canisius College from 1948 to 1974. Roesch did everything from serving as the handicapper for the Turkey Trot for many years to working to get the Olympic marathon trial to Buffalo in 1980. Roesch also traveled overseas for Olympic Games and international meets.

In his "spare" time, he worked as a baseball umpire and basketball referee. He and his wife raised five children, one of whom -- Carl Jr. -- served as the cross country coach at Sweet Home High School from 1962 to 2002.

Craig Roesch's aunts, Barbara and Sharon, have been working with Craig on the idea of getting Carl Sr. into the Buffalo Sports Hall. They all worked on a presentation for the Hall's screening committee, complete with an eight-page biography and large quantities of clippings. Craig has the feeling Carl wouldn't have liked the attention.

"From what I recall, he was a man of few words -- a lot like my father," he said. "He was not one for the spotlight."

It's difficult to know what Craig Roesch's chances are of hearing his grandfather's name called as an inductee when the selections are announced in early June. About a dozen people are named to the Hall each year. Star athletes receive priority over coaches and administrators, although Carl Roesch certainly could fit into all three of those categories.

Candidates' chances are also enhanced by having a lobbying group supporting them. Carl's peers have mostly passed from the scene; Craig says he has received support in his quest from people at Canisius College as well as from Buffalo firefighters.

No matter what happens in his quest in a few weeks, Craig says he won't give up if the idea falls short. His family is counting on him.

"If it's too late for this year, then we'll try next year. It's time for [the Hall's selectors] to realize his importance," he said.

Help wanted

The Buffalo Marathon returns on May 28, and race director John Beishline is looking for some aid for that Sunday of Memorial Day weekend. The marathon requires a few hundred volunteers, many of whom are needed in traffic control.

Call Beishline at 694-5154 for more information.

Upcoming races

*Barnabas Bulldog Blitz, 5K, St. Barnabas School, George Urban Blvd. and Dick Road, Depew, 6 p.m. on Thursday, 684-3146.

*Envirun (Buffalo News Runner of the Year race), 5K, Days Inn, 401 Buffalo Ave., Niagara Falls, 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, 685-2300.

*Town of Tonawanda 5K, Tonawanda Aquatic and Fitness Center, 11 a.m. Saturday, 876-7424.

*BPAC 6-Hour Distance Classic Ultra, Delaware Park, 8 a.m. April 30, 689-9018.

*Spring Stampede, 5K, Niagara CCC, 3111 Saunders Settlement Road, Sanborn, 6:30 p.m. May 5, 614-5904 or 614-5910.

*Grand Island 1/2 Marathon, Beaver Island State Park, Grand Island, 10 a.m. on May 6, 691-5575.

Louis J. Billittier Memorial 5K Run, 291 Seneca St., 9:30 a.m. May 6, 856-4201.

Steppin Out For St. Al's 5K Run/Walk, 186 Franklin St., Springville, 10:30 a.m. on May 6, 592-7002.

