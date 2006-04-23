Ashley Gaye Godell is bride of Timothy Brian Kowalcyk

Ashley Gaye Godell, daughter of Frank and Gaye Godell of Town of Tonawanda, and Timothy Brian Kowalcyk, were married at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in St. John Episcopal Church, Washington, D.C.

The Rev. Catherine R. Quinn performed the ceremony for the bride and bridegroom, whose parents are Marion and Stephen Sherwood of Endeavor, Pa., and Rudolph and Mary Kay Kowalcyk of Ramey, Pa.

A reception was given in Fort McNair Officers' Club, Washington. The couple will be at home in Reston, Va., after a trip to Mazatlan, Mexico.

A graduate of Buffalo Seminary and Colgate University, the bride is attending George Mason University for a master's degree in public administration. She is a consultant in the federal services practice of BearingPoint, McLean, Va.

The bridegroom is a graduate of Moshannon Valley High School and Pennsylvania State University. He is a structural engineer with Cates Engineering, Centreville, Va.