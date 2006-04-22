Services for Joseph Gibson Jr. of Buffalo will be held at noon today in Humboldt Parkway Baptist Church, 790 Humboldt Parkway. Burial will be in St. Matthew's Cemetery, West Seneca.

Mr. Gibson died of lung cancer Sunday in the Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Cheektowaga. He was 53.

Born in Cedartown, Ga., he graduated from East High School in 1973 and attended Talladega College in Alabama, playing on the basketball team for two years.

Mr. Gibson worked for J.H. Williams, Hooker Chemical, Sheehan Memorial Hospital, the state Department of Transportation, Buffalo Printing and the Niagara Lutheran Home. His last job was providing in-home care.

He was a lifelong member of Humboldt Parkway Baptist Church.

Surviving are his wife of 10 years, Kim Davis Gibson; two sons, Joseph III and Jomia L., both of Buffalo; his parents, Annie and Joseph Sr. of Buffalo; five sisters, Angela Gayle and Sheila D., both of Buffalo, Juanita Johnson of Muncie, Ind., and Cassandra Hall and Portia C., both of Stone Mountain, Ga.; and two brothers, Michael A. of Flowery Branch, Ga., and Ernest L. of Duluth, Ga.

