This old house It's all been preserved -- golden-toned woodwork, turrets and stained-glass window

As a longtime city resident and real estate professional, James Mack knows an architectural treasure when he sees one. Such was the case when, 8 years ago, he purchased a Queen Anne-style house built in 1893 on historic Linwood Avenue.

The house, which had only two previous owners, was in good shape structurally and mechanically. But, like others who have gone the old house route, Mack knew what he was in for.

"When I decided to purchase this house, I knew that I would be making a serious commitment to continue the preservation and maintenance of the property as well as making a commitment to preserve and sustain my new neighborhood of architecturally rich and diverse properties on Linwood Avenue," Mack said.

The 4,800-square-foot house, with its pair of three-story turrets, was originally built as a single-family home for Henry and Catherine Schaefer, of the Globe Plaster Co., Mack said. In 1935, the house was converted into a three-family home to accommodate family members.

Because the Schaefers were in the construction business, the conversion was expertly executed.

"The home's character remained intact," Mack said. "The floor plan basically remained the same; they just closed off doorways to create the rear apartment, and the third floor became a separate apartment."

Mack, who was born on the West Side and raised in the Town of Tonawanda, occupies half of the home, while income from two rental units in the house helps with the day-to-day expenses and mortgage costs.

For the second year, houses in the area -- including Mack's -- will be featured in the Historic Linwood Avenue Tour of Homes on April 30 (see Design Notes for details). Mack's home was on the tour last year as well, and visitors marveled at the gold moire fabric wallcovering in the living room and the large stained glass window on the main staircase.

"There's a lot of interest in old houses," said Mack, a licensed real estate broker associate with Holcberg Ltd. Homes on Linwood Avenue typically sell from $150,000 to $350,000 -- depending on size and condition, he said.

After Mack bought the home, one of the first things he did was put in a stamped concrete driveway outdoors and, inside, tore up beige plush carpeting throughout the first floor.

The living room -- with its golden-toned woodwork, working fireplace, hardwood floors and moire wallcovering -- was in great shape.

"I didn't have to refinish anything; I just pulled up the carpet," he said.

There were, however, renovations to be done. He had the kitchen gutted and modernized with cherry cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, new hardwood floors and new plumbing and electrical systems ($45,000). The roof torn off and replaced ($30,000). Old copper gutters replaced with new copper ones ($3,000). The brown exterior repainted -- green with red and yellow accents ($10,000), and more.

Mack tackled the interior walls himself -- glazing the dining room walls using three different variations of a berry red color, for example, and the kitchen a yellow French glaze.

To replicate the roundness of the turrets in the living and dining rooms, Mack also added round elements to other areas of the home. In the kitchen, for example, a counter top is curved.

The furniture is a blend of old and new: In the living room, the coffee table, a chair and sueded microfiber sofa are new; the marble-top tables on either side of the sofa are from estate sales. In the dining room, Mack bought an old table from Historical Investments on Hertel Avenue.

Mack describes his design philosophy for choosing colors and other elements this way:

"I try to approach any cosmetic changes to the house from an 'environmental' perspective, meaning I take my design cues from what's already there," he said.

For example, when he was choosing paint colors for the exterior, he chose green as the main body color to represent the landscaping in front of the house; yellow to represent the yellow brick which makes up the first level -- or "course" -- of the house, and red to echo the red sandstone which is part of the foundation and window sills.

"Sometimes, this design aesthetic is subconscious," Mack said. "When I was choosing paint colors for the second-floor bedrooms, I subconsciously selected three colors that are represented in the large stained glass window that dominates the main staircase," Mack said.

In the future, Mack plans to remove the remaining carpeting on the second-floor landing and stairs. Also on his list: Create a slate patio in the back yard. Remove wallpaper in the back stairway. And replace the hot water tank.

"It's a work in progress," Mack said.

For now, however, Mack is right at home. He points out how, while he has had nine addresses -- two as a homeowner -- in Buffalo over the past 24 years, "each one has been within a half-mile radius of my present home."

And, he jokes, none of them have ever had a garage. Including this one.

smartin@buffnews.com