Action on Lewis' pact renewal depends on Florida job situation

There won't be any discussion of a new contract for Niagara County Manager Gregory D. Lewis until it's known whether he will be chosen as the new county administrator in Broward County, Fla.

Malcolm A. Needler, County Legislature majority leader, said he told Lewis in a late afternoon meeting Thursday that he doesn't want to be placed in a "competitive situation."

"I wasn't going to get into a situation where he can play one against the other," said Needler, R-North Tonawanda.

He disclosed that Lewis already drew up a new four-year contract for himself and signed it. Lewis confirmed that the document was filed Monday.

Lewis said it calls for a salary of $105,500 a year, a $10,000 raise from his current pay. The proposed new contract, which the Legislature has not agreed to, would take effect after his current four-year deal runs out in May 2007.

But Lewis is one of seven semifinalists for the Broward County job, based in Fort Lauderdale, whose salary range was advertised at $225,000 to $265,000 a year. Colin Baenziger, the consultant heading Broward's search, said one of the eight candidates dropped out Thursday, but it wasn't Lewis.

"If that doesn't work out for [Lewis], then we'll talk about it," Needler said. "There wasn't anything out of line in that [new] contract. I certainly understand why he doesn't want to wait until his contract runs out."

Lewis said besides the $10,000 raise, he is requesting permission to seek a post as an adjunct instructor at a local college and to serve as a facilitator in "strategic planning retreats" for groups outside Niagara County.

Lewis said he based his new salary request on an analysis of what other counties in New York that have managers or administrators are currently paying. He said the highest such salary in the state is $117,000 a year. Lewis said elected county executives, who tend to earn more, were not part of his research.

"Salaries for county managers in New York tend to be low by national standards," Lewis said.

Needler said if Broward doesn't hire Lewis, a new deal for him will be "a summertime discussion." But he wouldn't commit to rehiring Lewis.

"I'm willing to start the discussion. Our discussion was about some of the high points and the low points of the last three years," Needler said.

Lewis is the first county manager in Niagara County history. He was hired from Lyon County, Minn., in 2003 after a nationwide search.

