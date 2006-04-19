John J. Rausch, a tradesman, died Sunday in his West Seneca home after a brief illness. He was 63.

Born in Buffalo, Mr. Rausch was a Navy veteran. His trade was wallpapering and painting, which he pursued throughout his life. He also worked 15 years as a groundskeeper for West Seneca Central Schools, retiring in 2005.

Mr. Rausch enjoyed nature and spending time outdoors with his wife and sons, with whom he golfed. A passionate artist, he brought his feelings and thoughts to life on canvas, and he also had a great appreciation for music.

Survivors include his wife, the former Terry A. Schaper; two daughters, Melisa Powell of Bergen and Sara of Buffalo; three sons, Nathan of Hamburg, Jesse of Stafford and Travis of Buffalo; and 10 grandchildren.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday in Kazmierczak Funeral Home, 3640 Clinton St., West Seneca. Burial will be in St. Matthew's Cemetery, West Seneca.

[HABUDA]