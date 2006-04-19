Housing Authority approves long-term plans Projects go from housing to public wish-lists

Lackawanna Municipal Housing Authority commissioners approved the agency's one- and five-year plans Tuesday, after another session of grueling questions.

But the first order of business was formally adjourning the previous meeting, which ended abruptly April 12 amid flaring tempers.

At that meeting, the main point of contention was the absence of attachments that would be submitted, with the plan, to the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development.

This time, it was the numbers.

One expenditure, questioned by Commissioner Laverne Ware, proved to be the tip of the iceberg.

"That whole page is wrong," agreed Damian Grabowski, referring to a page in the five-year plan for Parkview Towers.

"The whole bottom line is still correct" though numbers on the page were in the wrong places, added Grabowski, the authority's computer specialist who assembled the plans.

Commissioner Joseph DiCenzo, who had insisted last week on inclusion of all attachments before voting, also took up the challenge of the numbers. He questioned not only the figures and totals, but the need for certain expenditures.

When it comes to the numbers, authority officials maintain it's the bottom line that matters, regardless of the amounts and designations in the plans.

The authority's one-year plan seeks an approximately $1 million capital funds grant from HUD for myriad maintenance and improvement projects at the city's three public housing developments.

The five-year plan totals more than $7 million and contains many "wish list" projects which, according to LMHA officials, don't stand a chance of being funded if they're not included.

Those projects range from a sprinkler/wading pool at Gates Avenue, estimated at $25,000; to a storage garage, estimated at $200,000; to a new resource or community center, estimated at $750,000.

After the errors were corrected, Tuesday's vote was 4-1, with Ware voting no.

Ware said afterward that had she not brought up the discrepancy, the error-filled plans probably would have passed anyway.

Though the deadline for filing the plans with HUD was April 15, the authority requested an extension. The new deadline was today.

e-mail: jhabuda@buffnews.com