George W. Barton Sr., WWII veteran
March 17, 1923 -- April 14, 2006
George W. Barton Sr., a retired machinist, died Friday in Hawthorn Nursing Home after a long illness. He was 83.
Born in Greenville, S.C., Mr. Barton moved to Buffalo in 1946 and became a machinist at American Standard until he retired in the mid-1980s.
From 1943 to 1946, he served in the Army as a sergeant during World War II.
Mr. Barton was a member of the Free & Accepted Masons.
His wife of 49 years, Louise Baxter Barton, died in 1999.
Surviving are a son, George W. Jr. of Virginia, and a sister, Bernice of Greenville, S.C.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday in Antioch Baptist Church, 1327 Fillmore Ave., after a wake at 10. Burial will be in Forest Lawn.
