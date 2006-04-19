George W. Barton Sr., a retired machinist, died Friday in Hawthorn Nursing Home after a long illness. He was 83.

Born in Greenville, S.C., Mr. Barton moved to Buffalo in 1946 and became a machinist at American Standard until he retired in the mid-1980s.

From 1943 to 1946, he served in the Army as a sergeant during World War II.

Mr. Barton was a member of the Free & Accepted Masons.

His wife of 49 years, Louise Baxter Barton, died in 1999.

Surviving are a son, George W. Jr. of Virginia, and a sister, Bernice of Greenville, S.C.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday in Antioch Baptist Church, 1327 Fillmore Ave., after a wake at 10. Burial will be in Forest Lawn.

