LOCAL NEWS BRIEFS

Self-guided tour book holds 81 stopping points

NORTH TONAWANDA -- The North Tonawanda History Museum will be releasing "North Tonawanda: The Lumber City," a self-guided walking and driving tour guide for the 2006 summer tourism season.

The 32-page book is sponsored in part by the Seaway Trail Corp. and was financed in part with funds from the New York Council for the Humanities, a state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Museum director Donna Zellner Neal is the editor. Martin Wachadlo served as architectural historian, and maps were provided by the North Tonawanda Engineering Department.

The booklet contains 81 stopping points, but hundreds of actual sites are included in the format. The focus of the book is on the history of North Tonawanda from the Holland Land Purchase in 1797 through the present.

North Tonawanda is on the Seaway Trail, a National Scenic Byway and the longest National Recreation Trail in the country.

The booklet soon will be available at the museum at 314 Oliver St., at the Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum at 180 Thompson St., the Riviera Theatre at 67 Webster St., the Chamber of Commerce of the Tonawandas at 15 Webster St., City Hall, the North Tonawanda Public Library and Hodgepodge, 72 Webster St. The booklet also will be provided to the school district for use by its teachers.