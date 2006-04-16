Owner of diner dies after shooting Two sought in robbery at Main St. restaurant

The second unprovoked shooting of a merchant in less than two weeks resulted in the death Saturday morning of a popular Buffalo restaurateur.

George Pitliangas, owner of Tony's Ranch House at 2285 Main St., died in Erie County Medical Center following a robbery and shooting in the diner Friday afternoon as he was getting ready to close.

Buffalo and Kenmore investigators were exploring similarities between the latest attack and another unprovoked shooting April 5 at a convenience store on Delaware Avenue in Kenmore.

"These guys have to be cold-blooded, ruthless sociopaths. Those are the best three words I can come up with," said Detective Sgt. Daniel F. Rinaldo.

In the Kenmore robbery, cashier Salah Ahmed was shot twice, even though he did not resist the robbers. Ahmed remains in fair condition in ECMC.

Pitliangas, 41, was shot at close range in the chest around 4:15 p.m. Buffalo Homicide Unit detectives were searching for two men who fled south on Main Street, then west on Florence Avenue.

Pitliangas' death stunned patrons and employees of the Greek-style diner, which was noted for its chili and Texas red hots and attracted a loyal and di verse crowd.

Some regulars stopped by Saturday morning expecting breakfast. Instead, they received the devastating news of the vicious attack.

Police later found two dark sweat shirts believed to have been worn by the robbers near bushes in separate yards on Florence Avenue, not far from the restaurant.

Also, police searched an apartment near the corner of Main Street and East Oakwood Place, a block from the diner. Investigators carried away two white plastic bags.

More than two dozen friends, patrons, employees and neighborhood residents gathered outside the restaurant to mourn the loss of Pitliangas, a second-generation restaurant operator. Some brought flowers and candles and joined in group prayer.

Two restaurant employees present at the time of the robbery said they fled through a back door upon hearing gunshots.

"I snuck out the back door. I ran down the street screaming for help," said Niosha Hall, a college student who works part time at the restaurant.

Raenia Huff, another employee, said she was behind the counter with Pitliangas sometime after 4 p.m. when a man wearing a mask and dressed in black entered the diner and demanded that everyone get on the floor.

Huff immediately bolted for the back room, she said.

"All I could think about is running," she said. "I only saw one person. He was wearing all black."

Hall said she heard five shots.

At least one other employee, a cook, was also present, the two women said. But there were no patrons, and Pitliangas was getting ready to shut down, they said. He usually closed the restaurant by 5:30 p.m.

Police said the robbers stole two cell phones but fled without any money. One phone was recovered near the scene.

Pitliangas had had only minor break-ins at the diner before, said Dawn Knop, an employee for 17 years.

"It was like a Cheers. People would walk in and know everyone by name," said Knop.

Pitliangas was admired by customers and employees, and often gave people who were down on their luck a complimentary breakfast or cup of coffee, said Knop.

"He's the only one who took a chance on hiring me. No one else gave me a job," said Richele Palmer, who started working at the diner about a month ago.

Althea Mallory, who stopped in the mornings on her way to GED classes to pick up a BLT sandwich for lunch, said Pitliangas flashed a friendly smile, even when he looked a little tired from the demands of the job.

"He was just a humble man. He didn't judge. He didn't care what color you were or nothing like that," said Mallory.

"It makes me angry," she added. "I definitely want them caught. They need to be caught."

The Buffalo Homicide Unit is asking anyone with information about the crime to call 851-4466.

e-mail: jtokasz@buffnews.com