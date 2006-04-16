Calendar / Events in the great outdoors

>Meetings

3-F Conservation Society, 904 Swann Road, Lewiston, 7:30 p.m., Tuesday. Call 791-3809.

Siberian Husky Club, Nike Base, Grand Island, 7:30 p.m., Tuesday. Call 826-0361.

Niagara County Chapter of SCOPE, B. Leo Dolan American Legion Post No. 410, 42 Niagara St., Lockport, 7:30 p.m., Wednesday. Call 772-2261.

Niagara Frontier Bassmasters, Tony Rome's West Seneca, 7 p.m., Thursday. Buffalo Power Squadron discusses "Boating Safety and Hypothermia," and tackle "Swap Sale." Call 831-0413.

Southtowns Walleye Association, Armor Fire Hall, 4932 Clark St., Hamburg, 7:30 p.m., Thursday. Kevin Jerge with Ray Marine will discuss "Marine Electronics." Call 649-8202.

***

>Archery

Doc's Archery TechnoHunt Video Bowhunting League has begun, 908 Niagara Falls Blvd., North Tonawanda. Call 693-2703.

Tri-County Kingdom Archers Spring Fling, DJB Archery, 11032 Route 98, Freedom, April 29. Call 942-5185 or (585) 492-4088.

***

>Shooting sports

WNY Practical Pistol League March Match winners: Open, Silvano Iannozzi; Limited, Brent Holmes; Linited-10, Steve Delottinville; and Production, Derek Zmozynski. For April match details, call 675-4301.

Erie County Conservation Society Open Trapshooting, Holland, starts Tuesday. Call 537-3120.

Holland Rod & Gun Club Pig Roast League starts Monday, 6-9 p.m. sign-ups; and ATA Registered Trap Singles, Doubles and Handicap Shoots, sign-ups 2-8 p.m., April 26. Call Bruce Meyers (695-5969).

Hamburg Rod & Gun Club Spring Skeet League, 3434 Hickox Road, Saturdays, call 648-2236; Teen Shooting Academy Shotgun Class, Tuesdays, call Bob Church (592-7211).

Elma Conservation Club Stand Shooting begins Monday. Call 652-3414.

Alden Rod & Gun Club Spring Trap League, singles and full teams welcome. Call Tom Ess (937-6612).

Allied Sportsmen's Club Spring Trap League begins April 26. Call 668-1367.

Southtowns Ducks Unlimited 17th Annual Fun Shoot, Hamburg Rod & Gun Club, April 29. Call 822-4426, 674-3075 or 649-7817.

***

>Certification classes

*Hunter

Fraternal Order of Elks, Olean, 6-9:30 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. Call (585) 968-3609 or 372-0789 after 4 p.m.

Perry Center, 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Call (585) 237-2345 or (585) 237-3854 (7-9 p.m.)

Johnsonburg Conservation Club, Route 98, 6-9:30 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Call (585) 786-3299 or (585) 535-7533.

Wyoming Conservation Club, Dale Road, Warsaw, 6-9 p.m., Wednesday and Friday and 9 a.m., Saturday. Call (585) 493-3225 after 6 p.m.

Northern Chautauqua Conservation Club, Mullett St., Dunkirk, 5-10 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday. Register at first class.

Perrysburg Conservation Club, Route 58, 6-9 p.m., Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. - noon, Saturday. Call 337-2479 or 532-3289.

Machias Surplus, Route 16, 6-10 p.m., Friday and 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Saturday. Call 444-7177 or 676-5630.

Mayville Conservation Club, 6-10 p.m., Friday and 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Saturday. Call 488-9532.

Orchard Park Town Hall, 4295 South Buffalo Road, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Saturday and April 29. Call 627-9861.

St. Johnsburg Fire Hall, North Tonawanda, 5:30 - 9:30 p.m., April 24, 25 and 26. Call 778-9935 or 778-5914.

South Dayton American Legion, April 25, 27 and 29. Call 988-5975 or 988-5093 after 7 p.m.

Eden-N-Collins Rod & Gun Club, 2404 Sand Rock Road, 6-10 p.m., April 24, 25 and 26. Call 992-4866.

St. Johnsburg Fire Hall, Ward St., North Tonawanda, 5:30-9:30 p.m., April 24, 25 and 26. Call 778-9935 or 778-5914.

Tonawanda City School, 150 Hinds St., 6-9:30 p.m., April 25 and 27 and May 2 and 4. Call 695-5501.

Richburg Rod & Gun Club, 5:30 - 9 p.m., April 25, 26 and 28. Call (585) 928-1261, 928-2230 or 928-1844.

VFW Frontiersmen's Post No. 7545, 110 Elgin St., City of Tonawanda, 6-10:30 p.m., April 26, 27 and 28. Call 627-9861.

*Archery

Tonawanda High School, Meadow Drive, 6-9:30 p.m., May 9, 11 and 16. Call 807-3534.

*Pistol

Jim Carr Pistol Permit Class, Freeman's Sport Shop, Akron, 6 p.m., Wednesday. Call 542-4429.

To schedule an appointment for a pistol permit class, call: Buffalo Gun Center, 833-2581; Den's Gun Shop, 675-9621; Easy Aim, 668-7875; Jim Carr, 778-9431; T. J. & M., 626-4953; or Ronald Meegan, 875-4547.

*Boating

America's Boating Course, Saturday; and GPS 3-Session Course, beginning April 27, St. Patrick's Church Hall, 1395 George Urban Blvd., Cheektowaga. Call Norb Marciniak (681-5436).

Niagara Power Squadron Public Safe Boating Course, Anchor Marine, Grand Island, Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning April 25. Call 754-4159, 773-2140 or 434-2235.

Bass Pro Shops Sportsman's Center Boaters Safety Courses, Fingerlakes Mall, Auburn, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Saturday, and May 6 and 20. Call (315) 258-2700.

*Trapping

S&S Taxidermy, Springville, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m., April 29. Call 592-2404.

***

>Shows/seminars

Bass Pro Shops Seminar, Fingerlakes Mall, Auburn: Central New York Whitetails "Herd Management Proposal," 7 p.m., Tuesday.

Backpack Magazine "Get Out More Tour," McKinley Milestrip Center, Blasdell, 7 p.m., Thursday. Call 855-3333.

Erie County Conservation Society Swap Meet, Holland, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., April 29. For set-up info, call 496-5164.

Batavia Gun and Sportsman Show, Batavia Downs, April 29 and 30. Call 434-6535.

Akron Fire Hall Gun Show, 1 Main St., May 6 and 7. Go to: www.nfcshow.com.

***

>Banquets/fund-raisers

Tonawandas Sportsmen's Club Annual Game Dinner, 5657 Killian Road, North Tonawanda, 6:30 p.m., Saturday. Call 570-0715.

Louis Montaldi Benefit, Michael's Banquet Facility, 4885 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, 2-8 p.m., next Sunday. Call 874-2425 or 648-5541.

***

>Honor roll

Niagara Musky Association honorees: Bill Mendel Award, Jim Kinner; Tim Wittek Award, Mark Reichert; Gary Nelson Award, Scott McKee; Hall of Fame Award, Jon and Beth McSwan .

***

>Hiking/nature

Buffalo Audubon Society/Beaver Meadow Center, 1610 Welch Road, North Java. Sunday Family Walks and Talks, closed today for Easter, next Sunday, "Signs of Spring,"; "Babes in the Woods (parents with ages 3-5)," 10 - 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., Wednesday; "Birding ID Workshop," 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Saturday; "Saturday Family Walks," 3 p.m.; and Iroquois Observations Program on Saturday: "Birding," 9 a.m., "Scope Watch,"1 p.m. For all BAS and IO programs, call (585) 457-3228, ext. 10, or e-mail: info@buffaloaudubon.org.

Tifft Nature Preserve, 1200 Fuhrmann Blvd. Open for group nature programs, tours, workshops by reservation only. Call 896-5200, ext. 338.

Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve, 77 Honorine Drive, Cheektowaga. Public guided tours 10 a.m., Wednesday and Saturday; Lily Pond Loop and State Symbols Self-Guided trails, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays. "National Environmental Week," (see Notebook entry). For all program information, call 683-5959.

Niagara Frontier Region of New York State Parks Programs: "Sights and Sounds of the Night," Evangola State Park, 6:30 - 9:30 p.m., Friday; and "Earth Day Beach Clean-up," 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Saturday. To register for either or both, call 826-8895.

Foothills Trail Club Hikes: "Botanical Gardens and Our Lady of Victory Basilica Saunter," 10 a.m., Tuesday; "Shoreline Sweep - Niagara River Bike Path," 9:30 a.m., Saturday, call 689-0495.

Niagara Frontier Chapter of Adirondack Mountain Club Event: "In-Line Skating - South Park Lake," Thursday; "Tillman Wildlife Area - morning cleanup and afternoon hike," Saturday; and "Canoe/Kayak Outing," next Sunday. Call 564-2406 or 648-9027.

Buffalo Ornithological Society Event: "Braddock Bay Trip," next Sunday. For details, call Mike Zebehazy (662-6987).

Landmark Society Talk: Lincoln Nutting on "Wildflowers that Bloom in Spring," Market Arcade Bldg., 12:15 p.m., Tuesday. Call 852-3300.

Hamburg Natural History Penn Dixie Site Programs: "Sights and Sounds of the Night," 6:30 - 9:30 p.m., Friday; and "Earth Day," 9 a.m. - noon. Gateway Executive Office, Route 5, 7 p.m., Wednesday; and Penn Dixie Site open 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Thursday and Friday and April 17-21. Call 627-4560 or go to: www.penndixie.org.

Heartwood Wilderness Workshop: "Wild Rope 'Cordage'," 2-4:30 p.m., next Sunday at Kenneglenn Nature Preserve, East Aurora. Call 655-7622.

Big Wheels Bicycle Club of Tonawanda Rides: 10 a.m. daily and 6:30 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, Ellicott Creek Island Park, 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Brighton Park. Call 835-7160 or 773-0016.

Letchworth State Park Interpretive Program: "Mushrooms and Moss Walk," 10 a.m., Thursday; "Friends of Letchworth - Trail Workday," 10 a.m., Saturday; and "Gibsonville Walk," 1 p.m., next Sunday. For all LSP programs, call (585) 493-3625.

