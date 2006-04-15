Two juniors on fourth team

Ben Kopp, Franklinville: The 6-foot-4 senior with the automatic jump shot (259 career three-pointers) is 27th on the all-time Western New York scoring list with 1,773 points. Averaged 25 points, 10 rebounds and six assists and hit 72 three-pointers without much support. Scored 40 with seven threes versus Burgard and 33 with eight threes versus Lafayette. Has signed with Houghton of the NAIA. His mother, 1983 Franklinville grad Laura Hughes-Kopp, tops Section VI's girls basketball scoring list with 2,196.

***

Mike Maisto, Jamestown: The Red Raiders won their sixth ECIC I championship in eight years after an extremely competitive season thanks to the 6-2 do-everything senior and fellow multi-tasker Francisco Lantigua. Averaged team-high 16.0 points per game along with 6.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 steals. Finished his career with an even 1,000 points, sixth in school history. Had 19 points in one of the biggest games of the season, Jamestown's AA semifinal win over Riverside. Heading to Daemen.

***

John Greer, St. Joe's: The 6-1 junior was the leading scorer for the Marauders at 13.7 points per game, shooting 50 percent from the field and sinking 44 three-pointers at 36 percent. Hit double digits in 22 of 29 games, none more important than St. Joe's 76-69 double-overtime win in the Catholic Class A state semifinals on Long Island against local power St. John the Baptist (three-pointer with three seconds left in regulation, seven of his 15 points in the second OT). Also contributed 3.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals "Tough as nails," said St. Joe's coach Mark Simon. "A pure '2' guard."

***

Daniel Joseph, Sweet Home: In just his second year of organized basketball, the 6-5 senior provided the Panthers with a dependable physical presence all the way to Glens Falls, where he was a Class A all-tournament team pick. Averaged more rebounds (14.5) than points (14.2) as he provided the Panthers with a great senior inside-outside leadership with first-teamer Quentin Hudson. Also contributed 2.0 blocks, 1.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

***

Rob Gronkowski, Williamsville North: The Spartans had one of their best seasons in recent years (14-7 and 11-3 in ECIC I) thanks in part to this double-double machine. The 6-6, 240-pound junior and All-Western New York first-team tight end and major Division I football recruit averaged 22.6 points and 13.5 rebounds. All-ECIC first-teamer put up 20 and 31 points in wins over Sweet Home.

-- Keith McShea