An emerging neighborhood Amherst firm moves to Cobblestone District

There's a little more life in Buffalo's Cobblestone District with the arrival of Savarino Companies, which has set up shop in a former warehouse on Mississippi Street.

Following a $3.5 million renovation, the construction and development firm relocated 22 employees from rented space on Sheridan Drive in Amherst to the four-story, turn-of-the-century building at 26 Mississippi St.

"It's quite a change of scenery for us," company president Sam Savarino said, pointing out the building's industrial concrete floors, exposed brick walls and overhead ducting.

The 360-degree views from the structure's oversized windows offer glimpses of the HSBC Center, the DL&W rail terminal, and off to the south, the Boston hills.

"It's a world away from Sheridan Drive, and we're very excited to be in the heart of the city," he said.

The company is occupying the lower two floors of the building and is in talks with another firm from outside the city to relocate to the top two floors.

Formerly known as Savarino Construction Services Corp., the firm might not have called Buffalo its home, but it has several high-profile city projects on its resume and on the drawing board. Savarino recently gained Common Council approval to develop a hotel/retail complex at the corner of Elmwood and Forest avenues, near Buffalo State College.

The company is also developing the new Elmwood Village Charter School at 124 Elmwood Ave., and will serve as construction manager for the ArtSpace artist lofts project in the 1200-block of Main Street. Savarino also recently purchased the Central Presbyterian Church at Main Street and Jewett Parkway for future redevelopment.

The Ira Ross Vision Center on Main Street and redevelopment of the Central Park Plaza are also part of the Savarino portfolio. "We do projects around the Buffalo area, but are in the city a lot of the time, so it made sense to have the city be our home base. And it's especially exciting to be sort of a pioneer in the Cobblestone neighborhood," he said.

The company also employs several former Buffalo City Hall executives, including Eva Hassett, who entered the private sector in January after serving as a top aide to Mayor Anthony Masiello. Christopher Dirr and David Pawlik came to Savarino after holding city development posts.

While development hopes for the historic, but gritty neighborhood soared after the HSBC Arena opened eight years ago, very few projects have followed. The upscale Lofts @ Elk Terminal housing development and Cobblestone bar are new to the neighborhood, and now Savarino becomes the first to create new office space, with more investment to come.

"Now we move on to some even more interesting things," he said of his joint effort with Chris Jacobs of Avalon Development, to turn a five-story warehouse at the corner of Perry and Mississippi Streets to 36 luxury condominiums with a first floor restaurant.

Initial paperwork has been filed with state offices and he expects to start offering pre-sales of units in June. Prices will range between $170,000 and $450,000, with the largest condos measuring in at 2,000-square-feet.

Also on his "to do" list is conversion of a one-story, clear span former food terminal building next door to entertainment use. When everything is complete, Savarino and Jacobs will have invested more than $15 million in the emerging neighborhood.

"We were looking at Cobblestone before the Bass Pro project was going anywhere and long before the Senecas decided to put a casino down here. Now this is becoming a development nexus and we'll be watching it happen all around us," Savarino said.

The firm is also expanding its geographic reach. It has a fresh relationship with Tampa, Fla.-based Oxford Builders to develop housing in Florida and Savarino is serving as a consultant on a major public works efforts in West Africa.

