Thomas McGuire Sr., electronics technician Dec. 9, 1921 -- April 12, 2006

Thomas A. McGuire Sr., a retired electronics technician, died Wednesday in Wyoming County Community Hospital, Warsaw. He was 84.

Born in Rock Glen, he served as a mechanic in the Army Air Forces during World War II in North Africa and Afghanistan.

He earned his journeyman papers in electronics and was employed for many years as an electronics technician at the Sylvania plant in Batavia. Before that, he worked at Morton Salt Co. in Silver Springs. After retiring from Sylvania, he worked at Wyoming County Community Hospital.

Mr. McGuire was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Warsaw and attended St. Mary Catholic Church in Silver Springs.

Active in veterans affairs, he was a member of Walter Klein Post 532, American Legion, in Warsaw, and Warsaw Memorial Post 4823, Veterans of Foreign Wars.

He was an avid fisherman and hunter and enjoyed photography.

His wife of 53 years, Judith Harcleroad McGuire, died in 1994.

Surviving are two sons, Thomas A. Jr. of Pittsford and Daniel G. of Warsaw; a brother, Michael of Oldsmar, Fla.; two sisters, Hazel Mattoon of Silver Springs and Kathleen Skill of Houghton; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Prayers will be said at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Robinson & Hackemer Funeral Home, 246 N. Main St., Warsaw, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 in St. Mary Church, 23 Church St. Burial will be in St. Michael Cemetery, Warsaw.

