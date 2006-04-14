Myrtle N. Drewitt June 3, 1923 -- April 7, 2006

A prayer service for Myrtle Nelson Drewitt of Roseville, Calif., a former Town of Tonawanda homemaker, was held today in Amigone Funeral Home, Town of Tonawanda. A graveside service followed in White Chapel Memorial Park, Amherst.

Mrs. Drewitt, who was born in Franklinville, died last Friday in Roseville after a brief illness. She was 82.

She moved from the Town of Tonawanda to California in 1999.

Mrs. Drewitt was a Methodist and attended Bryant & Stratton Business Institute. Her husband, Allan, died in 1975.

Survivors include a son, Robert A. of El Dorado Hills, Calif.; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

