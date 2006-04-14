EASTER EGG HUNT: Youngstown Lions annual Easter Bunny visit and Easter egg hunt, 11 a.m. Saturday, north entrance of Fort Niagara State Park. Children ages 1 to 10.

***

JOB FAIR: Young adults between ages 17 and 24, City of Buffalo youth summer job fair, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Buffalo Employment and Training Center, 77 Goodell St. Interviews. Details, 851-4165.

***

PROGRAM: Cheektowaga Historical Association, History of the Drive-in Theaters of Cheektowaga and Western New York, 7 p.m. Thursday, Alexander Community Center, 275 Alexander St. off Walden Avenue. Information, 683-1762.

***

SENIOR HEALTH: Masten District Office, sixth senior luncheon and health fair, noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Delavan Grider Community Center, 877 E. Delavan Ave. Information on health care options and access to community leaders and representatives. Catholic Health Systems, ECMC, Lifetime Health Medical Group, Masten Block Club Coalition, Masten Council Member Antoine M. Thompson and Erie County Legislator Demone A. Smith. Reservations, 851-5145.

***

COFFEE HOUR: "Entrepreneur Coffee Hour," starting a business, 10 a.m. Friday, Old First Ward Community Center, 62 Republic St. Ann Enger, executive director of South Buffalo Chamber of Commerce, speaks on "How Can the Chamber of Commerce Help Entrepreneurs?" Second Friday of every month. Information, 856-8613.

***

VOLUNTEER TRAINING: Training sessions for people interested in serving as volunteers at the Lake Erie Seaway Trail Visitors Center in Hamburg, 7 p.m. April 26 or May 9. Information at 649-6111, Ext. 2237.