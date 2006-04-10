Louis A. Infantino Oct. 16, 1936 -- April 7, 2006

Louis A. Infantino, who loved his collection of John Wayne videos, died Friday in Mount St. Mary's Hospital, Lewiston, after a long illness. He was 69.

Mr. Infantino, a lifelong resident of the Niagara Falls area, had been connected with Opportunities Unlimited of Niagara for the past 30 years, most recently at its site on Sy Road in Wheatfield.

He worked with his brothers on home construction sites when he was a young man and later held a part-time job at the B-Kwik store on Niagara Falls Boulevard.

His family said one of his favorite jobs through Opportunities Unlimited was in a Niagara Falls Boulevard greenhouse.

Mr. Infantino often shopped at the Media Play store here, adding to his huge collection of videotapes, with John Wayne movies a special favorite.

He enjoyed car rides with his sister and caregiver, Theresa Dimino, of Lewiston. He was a good bowler, recently posting the second highest average in the Cerebral Palsy Bowling League at Rapids Bowling Center.

He also was a fan of the Buffalo Bills and former quarterback Jim Kelly.

In addition to his sister, he is survived by a brother, Philip of Lewiston.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Tuesday in St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1413 Pine Ave., after prayers at 9:15 in M.J. Colucci & Son Niagara Funeral Chapel, 2730 Military Road, Town of Niagara. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.

[PROHASKA]