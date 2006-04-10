Lillian R. Kopchik Jan. 21, 1912 -- April 7, 2006

Lillian R. Kopchik, of Niagara Falls, died Friday in Riverwood Health Care Center, Grand Island. She was 94.

Mrs. Kopchik was born in East Brady, Pa., and had lived in Niagara Falls since 1941.

She worked at Bell Aircraft during World War II.

Her husband, Peter, died in 1976.

Surviving are three daughters, Patricia Strope, Linda Nye and Noreen Smith, all of Niagara Falls; four grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

Prayers will be said at 9 a.m. Tuesday in Lane Funeral Home, 8622 Buffalo Ave., followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 9:30 in St. John de LaSalle Catholic Church, 8469 Buffalo Ave. Interment will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Lewiston.

