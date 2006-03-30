Thelma Walker Dial, licensed practical nurse Dec. 6, 1912 -- March 28, 2006

Thelma Walker Dial, a retired nurse, died Tuesday in Harbour Health Nursing Home after a brief illness. She was 93.

Born Thelma Walker in Gray, Ga., she had lived in Buffalo since the 1940s, graduating from Fosdick-Masten Vocational School.

She was a licensed practical nurse at Veterans Affairs Medical Center, retiring in 1978 after approximately 20 years of service.

Mrs. Dial then went to work in St. Augustine Center's senior services department until she retired again in 2004.

She was a member of Durham Memorial African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church; Elite Temple 143, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks; Sonic Chapter 77, Order of the Eastern Star; National Caucus of Black Aged; and the NAACP.

Her awards and honors include Daughter Elk of the Year in 2004; the PDR Estella McCune Service Award; and the state Daughter of the Elks first Jean C.W. Smith appreciation award.

A wake will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, followed by services at noon in Durham Zion Church, 174 Eagle St. Entombment will be in Serenity Mausoleum in Forest Lawn.

[d/wililams]