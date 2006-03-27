Ruth H. Hunt, a Getzville resident, died Friday in Beechwood Nursing Home, Getzville, after a brief illness. She was 85.

Born Ruth Henry in Plainfield, N.J., she earned an undergraduate degree from Hood College in Frederick, Md. She came to Buffalo in 1945, moved to Snyder in the early 1980s, then to Getzville in 2004.

Mrs. Hunt was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, a volunteer at Buffalo General Hospital and served as a committeewoman and president of the Junior Board of the hospital. She enjoyed skiing, tennis, gardening and golf and at one time was women's golf champion at the Country Club of Buffalo.

Mrs. Hunt is survived by her husband, Percy J.; three daughters, Pamela of Nashville, Tenn., Barbara of Buffalo and Marcia "Mimi" of Boston, Mass.; a sister, Vivian Howarth of Moorestown, N.J.; and two grandchildren.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday in Westminster Presbyterian Church, 724 Delaware Ave. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Town of Tonawanda.

