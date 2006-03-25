From the blotter / Niagara County police calls, March 14 to 21

>March 14

* A Gasport man told sheriff's deputies that someone broke into his locker at Niagara County Community College between 2 and 4 p.m. and took everything except his books. Reported stolen were personal papers, a belt, jeans and a wallet.

* A Continental Drive woman told Lockport police her pain patches were stolen while she was away for a few days. Police said they charged John J. Leis, 23, of Niagara Street, Lockport, with petit larceny.

* A 78-year-old woman from Chestnut Road, Wilson, told sheriff's deputies that while she was at work, at Ridge Road Express on Lockport-Junction Road, a shopping bag was stolen from her unlocked car. It contained a billfold, glasses, a bank card, personal papers and $104.

-----

>March 15

* Coreen Honeyman, 36, of William Street, Lewiston, was charged by Lockport police with driving while intoxicated and two counts of improper lane use at 11:54 p.m. on West Avenue, after her car was observed swerving and making a turn from the wrong lane, officers reported.

* A North Tonawanda man told police that a $150 push lawnmower was stolen from his unlocked shed on North Avenue overnight. Police found tire marks and footprints leading to Ruie Road.

* Two Niagara Falls males were charged with felony drug possession by the Niagara County Drug Task Force at 8:45 p.m. on Walnut Street, Lockport. William C. Wilson III, 17, of Willow Avenue, and Antonio D. Porter Jr., 20, of Walnut Avenue, both were charged with third- and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Police and the Niagara County sheriff's K-9 unit said they found marijuana and cocaine.

* Two Buffalo men were charged with felony criminal possession of stolen property by Niagara Falls police after they were found removing windows from a home on Linwood Avenue at 3 p.m., according to reports. Alan W. George, 20, and Norman J. Ranier, 44, said they had permission to remove the windows and frames from the empty home for scrap, but the owner was contacted and said no one had permission to remove anything.

* David O. Allee, 27, of Fieldcrest Drive, Lockport, was charged by Lockport police with disorderly conduct at 12:05 a.m. in front of a bar on Niagara Street. Police said he was accused of grabbing money off the bar and fighting with patrons and then was observed in a verbal argument outside the bar. Allee refused to quiet down and listen to police and was charged, according to reports.

* A 65-year-old Strauss Road woman drove onto the lawn of the Niagara County Sheriff's Department on Niagara Street, Lockport, at 5:45 a.m. after dispatchers would not take her calls. Deputies responded earlier in the day to her fraud complaint, which they said proved to be unfounded. The woman continued to call for help and was asked to stop calling until the captain was in. She then drove onto the lawn and called dispatch from her cell phone and asked if the department was open. The woman was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for a psychiatric evaluation.

-----

>March 16

* Coleen McKenna, 39, of Lockport Road, Sanborn, was charged by North Tonawanda police with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest at 10:59 a.m. in front of a tavern on Oliver Street. The bartender was seen by police showing the woman out the door, and she continued to pound on the glass. She was swearing and refused to leave and then kept pulling away when she was charged, said police, who also said they had to take her to the ground to make an arrest.

* Lockport police said they found several glass crack cocaine pipes in a car after making a stop at 4:25 p.m. on High Street, and charged Russell J. Carcione, 40, and Deneen Ficarra, both of Wilson-Cambria Road, Wilson, and Roxanne Johnson, 35, of Ontario Street, Lockport, with criminal possession of a controlled substance. Police said one pipe was found in the front seat, two were found in the back seat, and a fourth pipe was found in Carcione's sock.

-----

>March 17

* About $2,000 worth of damage was done when someone drove a vehicle through a large overhead garage door at a Pemco Co. storage facility on Portage Road, Niagara Falls police said. The 12-by-15-foot roll-up door was heavily damaged late Wednesday, but the incident was not immediately reported.

* A burglary of a LaSalle Avenue garage netted more than $1,300 worth of goods, Niagara Falls police said. Someone broke into the unsecured garage, stealing a 10-speed bicycle, some fishing poles, various tools, about $300 worth of food and $20 in cash.

* An employee of the Health Association of Niagara County told Niagara Falls police that her purse was stolen from the agency's Main Street office at about 3 p.m. The purse contained credit cards, debit cards and other personal effects.

* A Falls Street woman was arrested at 4:20 p.m. in a shoplifting incident at the Tops Market on Portage Road, a crime that also involved her teenage daughter, Niagara Falls police said. Maria A. Holland, 35, was charged with petit larceny and endangering the welfare of a child after police said the two stole $19 worth of candy from the store. The daughter, who was not charged, was released in the custody of an aunt.

* A Packard Court woman, 36, was assaulted by her son when he became irate after she told him to turn down the volume on a computer, Niagara Falls police said. The youth, 16, punched his mother in the chest, threatened her, smashed a computer speaker and threw a chair, striking the mother in the foot. She was not seriously injured, police said.

-----

>March 18

* A man eluded security at the Seneca Niagara Casino & Hotel after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend during breakfast, police said. The victim, a 32-year-old Michigan Avenue woman, told officers she was in the Three Sisters Restaurant inside the hotel just before 6 a.m. when an argument erupted. The man hit her in the head with a plate, opening a cut that required two stitches to close, then ran from security guards.

* A vandal rendered a Young Street, Wilson, resident's car undrivable by spraying a large amount of foam insulation into the driver's side floor area sometime overnight. Sheriff's deputies said the vehicle was parked at the owner's home when it was vandalized sometime between midnight and 11 a.m. Damage was estimated at $250.

* Bike thieves struck a pair of houses in the 1800 block of South Avenue on Saturday morning, Niagara Falls police said. Four youths were seen stealing a $300 bike off a porch at 11 a.m. The home had been the target of a previous theft attempt the night before, police said. Across the street, a $150 bicycle was stolen from the porch of another resident at about the same time. Another bicycle, a mountain bike, was reported stolen from an alley behind a 12th Street home at 7:40 p.m. The owner said the bike was worth $80.

-----

>March 19

* A 26th Street man told Niagara Falls police that he did some automobile repair work for a man on Cudaback Avenue on March 18, then allowed the man to test-drive the vehicle afterward. The victim's tools were still inside the vehicle, and the man never returned from the test drive, stealing the victim's tool box with about $400 worth of tools inside.

* A Middleport man was charged with creating a dangerous act, failure to keep right and driving while intoxicated after he was found by sheriff's deputies sleeping in his car, which was in a ditch, according to reports. Deputies said Joseph C. Gray, 50, of Manor Lane, was helped out of his car, which had a flat tire, at 3:25 a.m. on Griswold Street, Royalton, and was unable to keep his balance, had slurred speech and failed several field sobriety tests. He also was charged with disorderly conduct for smoking in the holding room at the jail, where signs were posted prohibiting smoking, deputies said.

* Sheriff's deputies said they charged Dennis B. Luzak, 38, of Creek Road, Lewiston, with driving while intoxicated at 5:25 a.m. on Balmer Road in Porter. Deputies investigated a white van found stopped at Balmer and Creek roads. Luzak was found inside with glassy eyes and poor motor skills, and he failed several field sobriety tests, deputies said.

-----

>March 20

* A Wheatfield man told sheriff's deputies that a go-kart was stolen from his Sy Road barn overnight. Deputies said screws had been removed to open the barn door. A window in another bay in the barn had also been removed, but nothing else was found missing.

* Two Newfane brothers were charged with robbing a visitor to their Transit Road home at 12:26 p.m. Sheriff's deputies said they charged Joseph D. Braun, 17, and Michael D. Braun, 33, with petit larceny and felony robbery. A 19-year-old Lockport man said he had been hanging out with the two brothers when they suddenly they threw him to the ground, held his arms down and removed $85 from his pocket.

* Anthony H. Foss, 33, of Schenck Street, North Tonawanda, was charged with harassment by sheriff's deputies. A 20-year-old River Road man told deputies that Foss pushed him and punched him at 4:40 p.m., injuring his cheek and chin.

-----

>March 21

* An employee at Home Depot, 720 Builders Way, Niagara Falls, told city police that a blue van pulled up at 1 p.m. next to a pallet of ridge vents, and a man got out and cut the plastic on the rolls and began throwing the rolls into the van and sped away. Each roll was valued at $45.95, and 12 rolls were taken, for a total value of $552.

* A maintenance worker found envelopes of counterfeit cash at 11:10 a.m. in a vacant home on North Avenue in Niagara Falls. The man told city police that he was cleaning the home in preparation for the next tenant and found two envelopes addressed to the last tenant, which contained six counterfeit $20 bills.

* Corie Jean Vanepps, 23, of 26th Street, was stopped at 8:40 a.m. for speeding in a school zone in the 1100 block of Linwood Avenue by Niagara Falls police. Police said Vanepps also was charged on a failure-to-appear warrant and aggravated unlicensed operation.

* Gabrielle C. Fauzey, 29, of Florence Drive, Ransomville, was charged by sheriff's deputies with driving while intoxicated at 1:46 a.m. on Townline Road in Cambria. Deputies said they received a report of an intoxicated driver leaving a convenience store on Saunders Settlement Road and located Fauzey. She was reported as having glassy eyes, slurred speech and failed several field sobriety tests.

* Joseph A. Akright, 26, of Vine Street, Lockport, was stopped by Lockport police at 10:20 p.m. on South Transit Street for a traffic violation but was observed leaning over and traveling some distance before pulling over. Police said he told them he was trying to hide some pills. Marijuana also was found in the car, officers said. Akright was charged with criminal possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana, passing a traffic signal and being an unlicensed driver.