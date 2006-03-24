POLICE & COURTS

>Youth home worker admits to sex abuse charge

BELMONT -- Michael R. Roeske, 25, of Olean will be sentenced in Allegany County Court May 20 for the forcible touching charge he admitted this week.

Special Prosecutor J. Thomas Fuocco said Roeske had been indicted Sept. 21 on charges of first-degree sexual abuse, third-degree criminal sex act and endangering the welfare of a child.

His plea satisfied those counts, said Fuocco.

Roeske had inappropriate sexual conduct with a resident of the state Division for Youth facility in Black Creek while he was working there in May, said Fuocco.

-----

>Corrections officer faces drug, gun counts

OLEAN -- A Pennsylvania corrections officer faces up to life in prison if he is convicted on federal charges he carried a gun while engaging in a drug trafficking enterprise, the FBI reported Friday.

Melvin A. Isaac, no age listed, of Bradford, Pa. was arrested March 16 by FBI agents and Olean police while driving on Wayne Street in Olean, officials said. He was found to be in possession of cocaine and a loaded handgun, authorities said.

Isaac was charged the next day with possession with intent to distribute cocaine and carrying a firearm in the furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

The latter charge carries a 5-year-to-life sentence upon conviction. Isaac can face up to 20 years on the other charge.

He was a corrections officer for McKean County, Pa., at the time of his arrest, authorities said.

Isaac was ordered to remain in custody of U.S. Marshal's Service.

-----

>Two suspects charged with felony drug sales

Two Buffalo men face felony drug charges for selling LSD, psilocybin mushrooms and Ecstasy in Chautauqua County and Buffalo, the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force said Friday.

Steven M. Fowler, 20, of College Street and David C. Denny, 22, of Stockbridge Avenue are accused of trafficking in the drugs in Fredonia, Dunkirk, Hanover and Buffalo as part of a distribution network across Western New York.

Task force officers made undercover purchases of several hundred units of LSD and mushrooms from Fowler, who was supplied by Denny, police said.

Authorities, including the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, raided the suspects' Buffalo residences and seized quantities of marijuana, LSD, psilocybin mushrooms and Ecstasy, as well as seven long guns, ammunition and drug paraphernalia.

Fowler was charged with numerous felony counts of criminal sale and possession of a controlled substance. Denny was charged with felony possession of marijuana, criminal sale of a controlled substance and unlawfully growing marijuana.

Both were taken into custody pending bail. A warrant for Fowler also was issued by Hanover Town Court.

-----

>Uni-Mart worker sentenced in theft of lottery tickets

BELMONT -- Allegany County Judge James E. Euken sentenced Raul V. Torrs, 19, of Cuba to three years' probation Thursday.

District Attorney Terrence M. Parker's office said Torres pleaded guilty Thursday to petit larceny, satisfying a fourth-degree grand larceny indictment. Torres stole more than $1,000 worth of state lottery tickets while working at Uni-Mart in Cuba.

-----

>Whitesville woman, 34, gets probation for DWI

BELMONT -- Allegany County Judge James E. Euken has sentenced Juliann R. Coogan, 34, of Whitesville to five years of probation after she pleaded guilty to felony driving while intoxicated.

Euken also fined her $1,000 and revoked her driver's license.

Assistant District Attorney Keith Sleop said Coogan entered her plea on March 13. She was arrested March 15, 2005, in Wellsville, where she drove on a Main Street sidewalk.

-----

>Stalker pleads guilty to felony burglary

A Lexington Avenue man pleaded guilty Friday to felony burglary for breaking into the home of a Buffalo woman he was accused of stalking and threatening.

John Lickers, 39, has been jailed since his arrest minutes after the West Delavan Avenue incident about 8 p.m. Oct. 9.

Erie County Judge Michael F. Pietruszka ordered him to remain jailed, pending his June 29 sentencing. But he will be spared further jail time and ordered to get mental health and domestic violence counseling.

Prosecutors said Lickers had known his victim for years and that he began stalking her shortly before he broke into her flat and threatened her with a knife, unaware she had called for help.

They will ask the judge to issue an order of protection for the victim, barring Lickers from contacting her for at least the next five years.