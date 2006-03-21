LOCAL NEWS BRIEFS

>How to cut crime is topic of hearing Monday

Strategies for curbing crime will be the focus of a public hearing at 6 p.m. Mondayin City Hall.

The Common Council and local law enforcers will address issues ranging from homicides and drug activity to gang violence. Officials from law enforcement agencies throughout the region have been invited to participate.

Residents, business owners, community activists, students and any other individuals who wish to participate are encouraged to attend the hearing in Common Council Chambers on the 13th floor of City Hall.

>College to begin search for new dean of arts

Buffalo State College is in the market for a new dean of arts and humanities.

Emile C. Netzhammer III, dean of Buffalo State's arts and humanities department since 1999, has accepted a position as provost of Keene State College in New Hampshire. He was appointed after a national search and will become Keene State's first provost July 1.

Buffalo State will mount a national search for Netzhammer's replacement.