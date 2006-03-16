Reporters' Notebook / Bits and pieces of news...

OLAF FUB SEZ: As American author Pearl S. Buck (1892-1973) noted, "The basic discovery about any people is the discovery of the relationship between its men and women."

***

NO CHARGE will be made for "rentals" of ice skates from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at Rotary Rink, which is managed by Buffalo Place. Victor Viola, district director for Cricket Communication, a leading provider of unlimited wireless services, said it has hosted a St. Patrick's Day post-parade party at Rotary Rink for eight years. He explained that Cricket has provided free ice skating for the occasion, this is the first time the skate rental fee will be waived.

"By paying for skate rentals, we hope to boost participation at this fun, family event, he said."

***

GOLDEN DAY -- Members of the Kanty Social Club of St. John Kanty Catholic Church celebrated the club's 50th anniversary recently with a dinner-dance and installation of officers, according to a note from Conrad Cieslinski, the new president.

County Judge Michael Pietruszka installed the new officers: vice president, Donald Zogaria; secretary, James Kotowski; and treasurer, Valentine Mozdziak.

***

CHARITY SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT -- The Fallen Officers Memorial Society will hold its 10th annual Charity Coed Softball Tournament starting at 8 a.m. June 10. All fire, police and emergency medical services teams are invited. Proceeds go to the families of officers in Erie County killed in the line of duty. For more information, call Officer Daniel O'Neill or Officer Greg O'Shei at 851-4412.

***

WINE TRAIL -- Lori Hoover of Honeymoon Trail Winery, 4120 Ridge Road, Lockport, sent a reminder about the St. Patrick's Day Wine Trail Event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. She said that the charge of $10 per person includes a Honeymoon Trail collectible wine glass and wine charm, plus admission to all six wineries on the Niagara Wine Trail for wine tasting and hors d'oeuvres. For details, call 438-3255.

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY -- Kevin Gaughan, Taylor Trautman, Scott Roth, Andy Coppola, Mike Coppola, John Patrick Salerno, Catherine Klodzinski, Brian Klodzinski, Patrick Fay, Mary Zwick, Edward Hulchenreuter, Robin Kennedy, Beth Gabel, Robert Brant, Brian Anderson, Patrick Ramsey, Paula Kotowski, Dorothy Blake, Colleen Chase, Patricia A. Krempa, Maryrose Simini, Catherine Considine, Dawn Gies, Patricia Speaker, Hailey Gies, Tricia Byrd, Mike Krzeminski, Sister Patricia Collins, David Wiepert, Harold Seitz, Edith Scheifflee, Grace Buechle, Michael Hakes and Danny Smaszcz.

SATURDAY -- Bernice Owens, Joe Stoklosa, Mike Mangan, Janice Gruber, Eric Ellison, Agnes Tomaka, J.J. Griffin, Tom Thompson III, Walter Bigelow, Carol Easton and Vicky Tussing.

AND SUNDAY -- Tania Nogle, Pat Morlock, Jo Wesolowski, Tom Griffin, Bruce De Aeth, Lauren Watson, Joe Roloff, Vera Giambra, Lynn Kapsiak, Leah Suleski, Josephine Lortz, Aloysius J. Browne, Cindi Olejniczak, Jeanne Kos, Carol Zanelotti, Arlene Thrower, Joseph Ciesinski, Frank Christiano, Diane Raven, Mary Lou Greene, Jill Roloff, Caroline Easton, Helen ZengerBreanna Needham.

e-mail: olaffub@buffnews.com