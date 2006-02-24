TRAIN AND TOY SHOW: The Western New York Railway Historical Society is holding its spring Train and Toy Show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Displays and vendors will be in the Agri-Center at the Erie County Fairgrounds, Hamburg.

COSTUME BALL: A Mardi Gras masked costume ball, a fund-raiser for the New Phoenix Theatre and Folkloric Productions Dance Co., will be held at 8 p.m. today in the New Phoenix Theatre, 95 Johnson Park. The evening will include hors d'oeuvres, costume prizes, dancing for the audience and performances by the Folkloric company. Cost is $20. For tickets, call 876-6291.

ICE BRIDGE: The New York Power Authority and the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation will provide a presentation on the "History of Niagara's Ice Bridges" from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the Power Vista in Lewiston. Call 286-6661.

ANNUAL DANCE: Brighton Ladies Auxiliary will present its annual Mardi Gras Madness dance at 8 p.m. today in the Brighton Fire Hall, 50 Jamaica Road. Tickets are $15. Call 836-0343.