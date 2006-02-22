C. Francis Andre Jr. June 3, 1930 -- Feb. 20, 2006

Services for C. Francis Andre Jr., a retired sales manager for Emerson Radio & Television, Buffalo, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday in Batavia Assembly of God Church, 24 N. Spruce St. Burial will be in St. Vincent's Cemetery.

Mr. Andre, a resident of Attica, died Monday in Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester. He was 75.

A native of Batavia, he served with the Army in Germany from 1951 to 1953.

Active in the community, Mr. Andre was honored with the Batavia Sertoma Club's Service to Mankind Award in 2002. He also was honored by the Genesee County Mental Health Board and served on the boards of the Genesee Council on Alcohol and Substance Abuse and Regional Action Phone.

Surviving are his wife of 51 years, the former Erma Schmieder; four sons, Charles F. and James, both of Batavia, Marc of Attica and John of Alexander; a daughter, Susan Jones of New York City; a brother, Pierre of Ohio; a sister, Jane Sullivan of California; and seven grandchildren.

