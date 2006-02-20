Harold A. Perry, a former sales administrator for Pyron Corp., died Saturday in his daughter's home in Amherst after a lengthy illness, while under the care of the Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Cheektowaga. He turned 79 Friday.

Mr. Perry was born in Fords, N.J. He earned a degree in business administration from Rutgers University.

He served in the Army from July 1945 to January 1947, seeing duty in the occupation of Germany.

Mr. Perry worked 40 years for Pyron, from 1950 to 1990, and moved here in 1969.

He enjoyed reading, golf and playing cards.

Survivors include his wife of 53 years, the former Joanna M. Karvalis; a daughter, Cynthia A. Kozlowski of Amherst; and three grandchildren.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday in St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 1073 Saunders Settlement Road, Lewiston. Burial will be in Riverdale Cemetery, Lewiston.

