The blue print

When Betsy Moll and Robert Thill decided to renovate the interior of this Queen Anne in the Village of Lancaster, they knew from the get-go they wanted on open floor plan. And they got it. The house, which dates back to the 1860s, is Thill's childhood home. Here's a peek inside:

The floor plan: 20-by-50-foot great room, dining room, kitchen, full bath on the first floor. Master bedroom, guest bedroom, laundry room and full bath on the second. A section of the basement has been finished off to accommodate computer, pantry space and play area for grandchildren.

The house has a second-floor rental studio apartment and is also home to the offices of the Thill-Demerly Agency, established in 1932 by Thill's parents but no longer owned by the family.

Furniture: Eclectic combination of contemporary and old. In the living room, 20 feet of kitchen cabinets -- with plenty of storage and display spaces -- create the illusion of built-ins.

Details: Restored pine and oak floors; recessed lighting; high ceilings; spiral staircase connecting three floors; restored radiators; rounded top windows; new woodwork designed to look old.

Outdoors: Front and side porches; pergola; back terrace, front walk built from paving bricks excavated from Broadway when it was widened in 2001-2002. The brick exterior has been sandblasted, regrouted and preserved.

Moll, a gardener and docent at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens, maintains perennial, vegetable and cutting gardens.

-- Susan Martin