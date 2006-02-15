Marion L. Curran Sept. 26, 1923 -- Feb. 12, 2006

A service for Marion L. Curran, a former homemaker who loved music and entertaining, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday in Dengler & Roberts Funeral Home, 2070 Eggert Road, Amherst. Burial will be in Forest Lawn.

Mrs. Curran died Sunday in her son's home in Silver Spring, Md., after a long illness. She was 82.

Born Marion Kress in Buffalo, she lived for many years in the Town of Tonawanda.

She was a member of Faith United Presbyterian Church, Kenmore, and a past choir member and member of the guild of Emanuel Evangelical and Reformed Church, Buffalo.

Mrs. Curran also was past president of the Social Does of Lodge 860, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, North Tonawanda, and past secretary of the Glenn Miller Fan Club.

Survivors include her husband of 58 years, John M.; a son, Mark W. of Silver Spring; a daughter, Barbara A. Reid of Lake View; two sisters, Alice Oetinger of Media, Pa., and Ethel Rusch of Hendersonville, Tenn.; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

[MCNEIL]