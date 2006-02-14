LOCAL NEWS BRIEFS

>City still shopping for health insurance

JAMESTOWN -- The Jamestown City Council has yet to make a decision on a health insurance provider for the city.

During a meeting Monday, the Council heard from representatives of NOVA and Blue Cross Blue Shield, but tabled the decision. Council President John Calamunci said they want to make the best decision possible. NOVA is the city's current insurance provider.

"The clock's ticking," Calamunci said, "and that's why we're looking at a special voting session on [March 6]."

Calamunci declined to confirm if there other health insurance companies competing for the contract.

The Council also appointed Jim Olson director of financial services/city clerk and authorized Mayor Sam Teresi to enter into a lease agreement with Infinity Performing Arts Program for rental of office space in the Spring Street Ramp. The move could generate over $15,000 a year for the city.

-----

>Father bows out of plan for veterans memorial

CELORON -- Celoron village officials and the father of Army Sgt. James C. Matteson, 23, who was killed in Iraq, have apparently parted ways on a proposed veterans memorial.

Matteson's father, James, left a Monday meeting of the Village Board early, when officials approved the design of the project. Matteson says the village changed the project from its original plan and that money raised for the monument is unaccounted for.

Mayor Tom Bartolo said the board heard recommendations of the five-member Veterans Memorial Committee and agreed to all but one -- an inscription of the 19th century poem, "Fiddler's Green." The board agreed to replace it with "In Flanders Fields," the World War I poem.

A three-sided stone monument will include etchings of Matteson and three members of his unit killed in combat in Iraq. Another side of the monument will bear the names of other members of the community who died in the line of duty.

-----

>Health care career fair scheduled Friday at JCC

JAMESTOWN -- Jamestown Community College will hold a health care career fair from noon to 2 p.m. Friday in the Carnahan Center on its Jamestown Campus.

Several health care employers and six colleges offering health care programs have been invited to attend the free public event.

The community is invited to meet prospective employers from Western New York and northwestern Pennsylvania.

For more information, call Barbara Deike, JCC's employment development specialist, at 665-5220, Ext. 2329.