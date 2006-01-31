German-Jewish comedy is first offering of Emerging Cinemas

No one would call Jaeckie Zucker -- born Jacob Zuckerman -- a mentsch.

When we come upon the former sports announcer on a hospital gurney, he is a stranger to his kids and grandchild and on the verge of divorce. He's a dishonest pool hustler and gambler who secretly owns a seedy sex club.

And he has only a few days to pay off a debt or be carted away under arrest on charges brought by his son, the branch manager of a bank.

Just when it seems Jaeckie's life can't get more complicated, he learns the mother he stopped talking to years earlier has died, and his estranged, Orthodox Jewish brother is arriving, quirky family in tow, to bury her in Berlin.

When a rabbi presents the terms of her will, and the promise of an unknown inheritance, Jaeckie (Henry Jubchen) attempts his biggest con of all.

"Go for Zucker! is said to be the first postwar German-Jewish comedy. It was a huge hit there, no doubt, because the film slips into zaniness and absurdity at the drop of a hat. Hanging over the film is the underlying question of whether Jaeckie can be reformed, even if he shows little interest in the subject.

Jaeckie, who has never forgiven his mother and older brother, Samuel (Udo Samel) for fleeing to the West when the Berlin Wall was built, must satisfy her requirement to reconcile with him while sitting shiva (Jewish law requiring seven days of mourning following a burial). At the same time, he desperately needs to sneak away to compete in a pool tournament for winnings that can ward off creditors and jail.

Some of the funniest moments occur when Zucker, the lapsed Jew, and his wife, Marlene (Hannelore Elsner), the non-Jew, comically delve into Jewish law in preparation of his religious brother's stay.

"You Jews have too many rules. There's no room for improvisation," Marlene huffs.

The Jewish stereotype of moneygrubbing is accentuated too much by the film's Jewish director, Dani Levy. Jaeckie behaves as someone willing to spit on -- or in this case, actually fall into -- his mother's grave to get her inheritance, and the pious Samuel also willingly bends Jewish law. In addition, Samuel is uncomfortably made the object of ridicule after he accidentally takes Ecstasy.

Samuel's family, replete with wheeler-dealer wife, sex-crazed daughter and ultra-orthodox son, and the Zucker children, including a lesbian daughter and repressed son, produce their own share of surprises and secrets. Cousins here are, um, more than cousins in this hit-more-than-miss farce.

"Go for Zucker" is the first film to be shown in the not-for-profit Market Arcade Film and Arts Centre by Emerging Cinemas. The exhibition company specializes in independent films, and is one of the first in the country to present pictures digitally instead of in celluloid.

Emerging Cinemas will be booking one screen at the downtown moviehouse, with schedules available inside.

>Review

Go for Zucker!

Review: Three stars (out of four)

Starring Henry Jubchen, Hannelore Elsner, Udo Samel, directed by Dani Levy. 90 minutes.

Not rated, but PG-13 equivalent for sexual content, adult situations. At Market Arcade Film and Arts Centre through Feb. 7.