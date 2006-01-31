FMC plans $3 million expansion; will add 25 jobs at Tonawanda plant FMC, three other area firms getting low-cost power

FMC Corp. plans to move a microbiology laboratory and a hair-care blending operation to its Town of Tonawanda factory in an expansion that will add 25 jobs to its local work force.

The new jobs are part of a $3 million expansion project at the Sawyer Avenue factory, which currently employs 142 people. The New York Power Authority on Tuesday awarded the company 2.5 megawatts of low-cost hydropower from the Niagara Power Project to assist with the expansion.

FMC is moving the microbiology lab from its current location in New Jersey, while the hair-care blending operating is being shifted from a plant in Arizona.

FMC was one of four Buffalo Niagara region companies -- including Goodyear Dunlop Tires North America Ltd, the Ford Motor Co. stamping plant in Woodlawn and Allegheny Technologies in Lockport -- that received power allocations totaling 6 megawatts from the power authority. The agency said the incentives will create about 70 jobs, while protecting more than 3,300 others.

Goodyear Dunlop is expected to create 17 new jobs as part of a $19 million project to increase production at its Town of Tonawanda factory, which currently employs about 1,400 people.

The company will receive 1 megawatt of power to aid the expansion project, which will include the construction of 7,800-square-feet of new manufacturing space and the purchase of additional equipment.

Allegheny Technologies, a Lockport company that makes specialty steel ingots, will receive 1 megawatt of cheap power to aid a $9.5 million project to add furnaces and other new equipment. The expansion is expected to lead to the creation of 11 new jobs at Allegheny, which currently employs 55 workers.

"The Niagara hydropower will moderate the electricity costs at the Lockport plant," said Dan L. Greenfield, an Allegheny spokesman in Pittsburgh.

The Ford stamping plant will receive 1.5 megawatts of power to support a $215 million upgrade project at the factory that is expected to make it more competitive.

Ford last week announced plans to close 14 factories and eliminate up to 30,000 jobs, but the stamping plant was not on the list of plants initially scheduled to close. The stamping plant employs about 1,500 workers.

The low-cost hydropower for Goodyear Dunlop and FMC comes from a block of electricity known as replacement power. The Ford and Allegheny Technologies power will come from a smaller block of electricity known as expansion power.

More than 100 companies that employ more than 43,000 people in the Buffalo Niagara region receive cheap electricity through the replacement and expansion power programs, which are reserved for businesses located with a 30-mile radius of the Niagara Power Project.

