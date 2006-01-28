High-def TV, radio means many more stations in '06

Channel 2 plus digital equals Channel 2.2.

That little formula marks a significant change in television as digital signals and high definition are the major trends in radio and television broadcasting for 2006.

What translates into better picture quality and radio audio improvements for the audience means something more basic to station mangers: higher profits.

"Obviously, the more channels you put on, the more advertising you can sell and the more money you can make," said Jim Toellner, president and general manager of WGRZ-TV, Channel 2.

Channel 2.2 signed on earlier this year and is available on Adelphia Cable 114 and is free, overthe- air for those who own television sets with a digital tuner. You cannot receive it over the air on a traditional television. WIVB-TV, Channel 4, offers digital over-theair broadcasting on Channel 39. WKBW-TV, Channel 7, has digital over-the-air programming on Channel 38.

WGRZ-DT2 is known as Channel 2.2. It covers weather 24 hours a day from the NBC network, augmented by hourly reports on local conditions from WGRZ-TV's own weather forecasters.

"The Weather Channel [on cable TV] is very popular, and we think we can do a better job at it," Toellner said. "We see it as an NBC product but we have a strong local input."

Western New Yorkers are consumed by weather, but the ramifications of 2.2 go beyond predicting snow storms or sunny days. The channel, which Toellner said is "already profitable," is just the beginning of how digital broadcasting can expand a station's more stations reach and coverage.

"There certainly are possibilities that you could see local stations offering all-news and allsports channels," Toellner said.

And that's not all.

Broadcasters could also broadcast data streams on a digital channel, such as stock tables orsports statistics, Toellner said, adding there may come a time when those in the audience could order products by pressing a button on a remote.

Business complications add other challenges.

One problem is that "satellite companies and cable companies have to decide on how many multicasting stations to carry," Toellner said.

But the video digital reach has few limits.

The new video iPod can hold up to 75 hours of video for its 2.5- inch display screen. Such network television shows as "Desperate Housewives," "Commander in Chief," "Lost," "Law and Order" and "The Office" are available for iPod viewing.

Major studios such as Disney offer individual programs for the iPod. Also, Sprint Nextel has stated it will offer streaming video of full-length movies to mobile phones for $6.95 per month.

"This could be a boon, only time will tell," Toellner said.

Radio is also ready to cash in on digital broadcasting.

"We are converting to HD because it's so important to this industry," said Greg Ried, general manager for WBEN-AM 930. "The impact of this technology produces a better product and gives us a chance to make more money. It allows you to attract more listeners and advertisers."

High definition radio is like HDTV in that it allows one station to offer several other stations on its broadcast bandwidth. HD has the potential, like satellite radio, to offer dozens of stations, but all will be free. All you need is an HD receiver, but they are still pretty pricey.

In December, eight of radio's largest radio groups formed the HD Digital Radio Alliance. It will work on formats for new, commercial- free, locally programmed multicast channels.

"It's a way to keep this business vibrant and retain listeners in a time of tremendous change in the ways we use media," said Bob Struble, a West Seneca native and the driving force in the HD radio revolution. Struble heads iBiguity Digital Corp. in Columbia, Md., the sole developer and licenser of HD radio in the United States.

Currently, about 600 radio stations are broadcasting signals in HD quality and that number is expected to jump much higher in 2006.

"Commercial radio stations realize this is a necessary upgrade to stay relevant," Struble said. "From a business standpoint, it's an opportunity to create a bunch of new revenue streams."

Struble envisions the day that listeners could order special programs on pay per listen, and also order advertiser's products by punching in a code. Also, by programming different channels for sports, music, business and talk, one station can target a specific listening demographic.

"In the media, we're seeing more fragmentation and specialization, and HD is way to take advantage of that," Struble said. "Radio has to reinvent itself and the way to do that is digital."

That may be the biggest broadcasting message of 2006.

