Alito too great a shift right 2004 election meant court would be more conservative, but choice is extreme

Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr.'s confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court will tilt it toward conservatism, the all-but-certain outcome of the 2004 presidential elections that returned President Bush to the White House. Justice Sandra Day O'Connor's fairly moderate and often swing vote will be replaced by a vote much deeper within the conservative camp than even that of just-confirmed Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr.

That outcome starts with the full Senate vote. With at least two Democrats now declaring support along with 51 expected Republican votes, Alito may win a slightly wider margin than the 52-48 confirmation of Justice Clarence Thomas in 1991. However, we cannot endorse Alito.

That is in part because despite the publicity and the potentially deep impact on women's rights, abortion and the survival of Roe v. Wade is not the only troubling issue in play. Alito's record favors broad executive powers. That tilt comes as the Bush White House seeks deep wartime powers that restrict personal freedoms and invade personal privacy. The threats to liberties are real. Democrats and African-American leaders also are right to be concerned about Alito's narrow interpretations of civil rights laws.

The president may nominate a candidate of his liking from his ideological camp. Alito may be highly conservative, but his qualifications, level of experience or judicial capabilities are reasonable. Once confirmed, though, Alito shoulders a responsibility to defend the Constitution, not legislate from the bench. The next steps are his, and they should be ordained and guided by true respect for the Constitution and the law.