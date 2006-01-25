Robberies blamed on addiction

Felony robbery charges continue to mount against a Tennessee man who had been living in Niagara Falls since Thanksgiving.

Investigators said the man's addiction to the narcotic painkiller OxyContin motivated the robberies.

Tuesday, city police charged Robert Thompson, 25, with two counts of first-degree robbery and with attempted burglary. Investigators said he robbed the Niagara Apothecary, 9715 Niagara Falls Blvd., on two occasions and threw a brick through the store's window.

He was arraigned Wednesday in City Court and ordered held in the Niagara County Jail on $13,500 bail.

State Police Investigator Thomas Swanson said Wednesday that Thompson of C Street in Cayuga Village also was charged in the Jan. 17 robbery at the Wilson Farms on 6880 Plaza Drive, near The Summit, a mall in Wheatfield. Thompson is accused of grabbing a cashier and holding her at knifepoint in that robbery.

Niagara County sheriff's investigators also were trying to determine whether Thompson was connected to a Dec. 3 robbery at the same store and a Dec. 12 robbery at a Wilson Farms on Niagara Falls Boulevard at Ward Road, Wheatfield.

In the Wilson Farms robbery at about 10:45 p.m. Jan. 17, the robber ran off with all the money in the drop safe and the cash register Swanson said.

At 10 p.m. that day, investigators said Thompson threw a brick through the Niagara Apothecary window.

"When you are that addicted, you do what you need to do to get a fix," Swanson said.

Police are seeing OxyContin-related crimes in big cities and small towns, added Swanson, who described the prescription painkiller a "very addictive narcotic with a high street value."

Niagara Falls Police Capt. Ernest Palmer, chief of detectives, said Thompson admitted to an OxyContin addiction and told police that drove him to his crimes. He was picked up Tuesday after phone calls from anonymous sources, police said.

In the Dec. 19 robbery, Thompson took 2,000 OxyContin pills, valued at $12,000, plus $900; in the second, last Friday, he took 976 pills, police said.

