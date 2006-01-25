Alan E. Howard Sr. April 28, 1915 -- Jan. 23, 2006

Alan E. Howard Sr. of North Tonawanda, a retired bus driver for the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority, died Monday in Kenmore Mercy Hospital after a lengthy illness. He was 90.

Born in Buffalo, Mr. Howard was a graduate of Burgard Vocational High School.

He was an Army veteran of World War II, serving in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater.

Mr. Howard drove a bus for the NFTA for 33 years, earning safe-driving awards, before he retired in 1981.

A member of Delaware Avenue Baptist Church in Buffalo, Mr. Howard had served as a church trustee, sang in the choir, was an usher and taught in vacation Bible school.

His interests included bowling.

Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Isabelle Curry Howard; two daughters, Laura L. Jones of the City of Tonawanda and Sharon M. Hall of Buffalo; two sons, Alan E. Jr. of Cheektowaga and Gary A. of Chesterton, Ind.; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in Delaware Avenue Baptist Church, 965 Delaware Ave.

