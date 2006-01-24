Sharing may mean savings

The Fredonia Central School District is open to negotiations with other districts about shared services that will result in savings but not subtract from student programs, District Superintendent Paul DiFonzo said during a meeting of the School Board Tuesday night.

DiFonzo said the district hopes to meet with Dunkirk Central School District officials to consider shared services. District officials also are talking to officials of Forestville and Silver Creek districts on shared services.

In another matter, business administrator John Forbes said that if Gov. George E. Pataki's budget is approved as is, the district would receive about $70,000 less in state aid.

In other business:

* Fredonia High School has increased its advanced placement course offerings, according to a report by Principal Todd Crandall. The high school also is offering online courses through Jamestown Community College.

* Jennifer Stuczynski, a 2000 graduate of Fredonia High School, is rated among the best pole vaulters in the world and just signed a contract with Nike athletic gear, school officials noted.

* The new cafeteria swipe-card system gets under way in February.

* The board decided to change the time of its regular meetings to 6:30 p.m., from 6 p.m., beginning with its next meeting on Feb. 14 in the high school library.