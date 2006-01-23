Clinton wants to repair prescription drug plan

Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton appeared at an Amherst pharmacy Monday morning to call for major revisions in the new Medicare prescription drug program and compare its implementation to the federal government's response to Hurricane Katrina.

Clinton went to Family Medical Pharmacy to hear pharmacist Dennis C. Galluzzo recount a litany of horror stories afflicting his customers and his practice, which he said has been tied up in bureaucracy ever since the controversial program took effect Jan. 1.

Both he and Clinton said new ways must be found to free pharmacists from red tape and elderly customers from confusion. "Like the handling of Katrina, the federal government's response has been slow, inept and dangerous," Clinton said. "There are people who have been hospitalized in our state who couldn't get their prescriptions filled. There are people who are suffering because they can't afford what they are told they now have to pay.

"I'm fighting to get this fixed."

Democratic and Republican lawmakers alike have addressed the new Part D prescription drug coverage plan in the last few weeks as widespread confusion has ensued.

Senior citizens have encountered no fewer than 46 plans from which to choose, while others have been forced to wait hours on telephone information lines.

Galluzzo said his pharmacy has taken on a whole new administrative angle in the last few weeks as customer after customer becomes baffled over how to pay for prescriptions that are often quite expensive. And some are forced to wait for long periods as they and pharmacists try to wade through the new regulations.

"I'm sorry, but nobody should have to wait a week for their medication," he said, adding that pharmacists are working harder and longer for less money.

Clinton, who made the same points Monday in Rochester and Syracuse, said she doubts that the Republican-inspired program will be scrapped in the Republican-controlled Congress despite the widespread confusion.

But the New York Democrat did say that the program can be fine-tuned and pointed to "comprehensive" legislation she had introduced with other Democrats.

It would ensure that states are reimbursed by the federal government for taking emergency action to keep access to medications "for our most vulnerable" and increase the resources for outreach and education, she said.

Her proposal also would ensure that telephone hotlines are able to handle high call volume.

Clinton declined to back off from controversial remarks she made in Harlem last week comparing the Republican leadership's administering of the House to a "plantation."

"I am deeply concerned about the way Congress is being run; it's being run in a very top-down, heavy-handed way," she said. "And the result is you get legislation like this."

e-mail: rmccarthy@buffnews.com