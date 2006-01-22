Everybody's Column

Legislators don't understand concept of fiscal responsibility

I read the lead story regarding the state handout of $100 million to area landmarks, including the Richardson complex, in the Jan. 15 News. This is the same day I read that the Erie County sales tax increase goes into effect. Over the past year, taxpayers were told that state-mandated Medicaid costs were the major reason for a sales tax increase. The state doesn't have a problem spending $100 million on landmark buildings, but can't make do with the current sales tax collections.

There are people who see the validation of restoring such cultural buildings, but why can't private investors purchase these buildings and turn them into viable businesses? With an investment of $100 million, making these institutes profitable as tourist attractions doesn't appear to be viable.

The News stated Sen. Dale Volker voiced concern regarding opposition from civic and business leaders about the allocation of funds for this project, rather than more pressing problems and projects, but officials still chose this pork-paid endeavor.

This project is further proof that state and county lawmakers will never understand the concept of fiscal responsibility and the wishes of their constituents.

Walter Reeves

West Seneca

***

Mohan is wrong to compare towns of Amherst, Greece

I have been a resident of Amherst for more than 50 years. During this time, I have received good service from both the town workers and the Police Department.

Recently, Town Supervisor Satish Mohan compared Amherst with the Town of Greece. This is a poor comparison, since Greece is not as affluent an area as Amherst. The communities around Pittsford are more comparable to Amherst. Before we can compare two communities, we should look at the services provided to their citizens. Perhaps their ability to collect taxes is much lower in Greece.

The things we have come to appreciate in Amherst come at a price. I do not want to pay higher taxes, but we can't have it both ways. When one of our libraries was going to close, we stepped up to save it. That is what people in Amherst have come to appreciate.

Cutting services and employees isn't always the answer. Just look at our county government.

Martin Goldstein

Williamsville

***

Minimum nurse staffing ratios would benefit patients, hospitals

Having more registered nurses at the bedside leads to better patient outcomes and increased patient and nurse satisfaction. It is also cost-effective.

The Minimum Nurse Patient Ratio Law, sponsored by the California Nurses Association, has been called one of the most significant bills in the history of nursing.

Unsafe staffing was a major factor that led to the exodus of nurses. Following the implementation of minimum staffing ratios in California, nurse licensure applications skyrocketed. The number of actively licensed nurses increased by more than 48,000. Overall, there has been a 60 percent increase in licensure applications in the past three years.

Consider the vast sums of money hospitals spend on foreign nurse recruitment and temporary staffing agencies. Consider the vast sums of money the industry invests in developing, implementing, training and maintaining the latest technological devices, which in effect have been developed to replace, not enhance, the nurse. Consider the huge cost of care for treating patient complications that result from inadequate staffing.

Minimum ratios save lives. Patients deserve no less. The hospital industry has been been aggressive in its attempts to prevent enactment of ratio legislation in other states. That is bad for business.

Katrina Howard, R.N.

Lancaster

***

Increasing co-pays for people on Medicaid won't curb ER use

I was struck by the crass and insensitive comment by John Cape, Gov. George Pataki's budget director, about indigent people seeking primary care medical services from emergency rooms. ("Pataki set to cut Medicaid," Jan. 14) Although Cape may think otherwise, going to the emergency room is hardly convenient for anyone, particularly someone who cannot pay for the preventative care offered by a primary care physician.

Fortunately for society, while politicians have failed to provide health care for people who can't pay for it, ER doctors have picked up the slack, vowing to never deny care to a sick person. I agree that emergency rooms should, in theory, be for emergencies only. But punishing the impoverished sick by raising co-payments to over eight times their existing levels will not fix the problem. These patients will still seek out ER services precisely because doctors are ethically bound to provide care, regardless of the ability of the patients to pay the new $25 co-pay.

Until we as a state and nation are committed to providing universal health care coverage, Pataki's Band-Aid policies will do nothing more than add insult to injury.

Dan Krebs

Springville

***

Shortage of Catholic priests isn't result of celibacy rule

In his Jan. 14 Another Voice, Jim Orgren of Western New York Call to Action urged the Buffalo Catholic Diocese to consider "optional celibacy" for priests as a solution to the priest shortage. There is much in this article to cause concern.

First, his statistics are deceptive. To say that 66 percent of the 29 percent of priests who responded to a survey say "yes" to optional celibacy suggests that a majority of priests agree is not true. Because it was not a random survey, if his numbers are correct, only about 107 of 558 priests, or 19 percent of priests in the diocese, would agree.

Second, he suggested that "perhaps it is time for lay members of the Catholic Church to open such a discussion." Discussion is fine, of course, as long as it is clearly understood that the Catholic Church is not a democracy in which majority rules. Pope John Paul II made it patently clear that Church administration should be done by Church officials. The laity are to evangelize.

The current priest shortage was not caused by priestly celibacy, nor will it be solved by allowing priests to marry. Celibacy is a gift from God to a higher calling. Some have that calling, some don't.

Phil and Suzanne Scherer

Fredonia

***

State should take the lead, start producing wind turbines

In his State of the State address, Gov. George Pataki cited "our generation's greatest challenge -- reducing our dependence on expensive, polluting, terror-promoting foreign oil." Among his goals is a sustainable energy supply using two clean, renewable energy sources, ethanol and "clean coal." How disappointing it was that he didn't mention the most obvious clean, renewable and inexhaustible energy source: wind.

Wind power requires neither leveling mountaintops nor risking lives underground, as does coal. It doesn't need fertilizer, pesticides, water or chemicals to manufacture, as does ethanol. It doesn't consume resources or produce emissions, as does the burning of any carbon-based fuel. Yet it can produce the electricity needed to power our lives, and transportation by liquefying hydrogen for fuel cell cars.

The production of wind turbines is two years behind as the demand exceeds manufacturers' ability to produce them. Why not New York State, where idle factories could have new life and unemployed New Yorkers new jobs making wind turbine components?

As part of a diversified program of energy sources, wind power could help to make the state prosperous and energy independent.

Janet M. Goodsell

Grand Island