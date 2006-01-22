Bobby Milano, a Buffalo native who became a well-known entertainer in Palm Springs, Calif., died Tuesday of liver cancer in Eisenhower Medical Center, Rancho Mirage, Calif. He was 69.

Mr. Milano, whose real name was Charles J. Caci, left the area in 1955 to pursue a career as a singer, actor and record producer, although he returned to the area every summer for the past 30 years to see his family.

In the 1970s, he moved from Los Angeles to the Coachella Valley, where he became a fixture in local nightclubs and supper clubs. His last performance was a New Year's Eve party at a restaurant with an assortment of friends, including Frankie Avalon, Ralph Young, Jerry Vale and Keely Smith. The latter was his domestic and professional partner of 30 years.

Milano produced many of Smith's albums after the neo-swing band movement revived interest in her works with her ex-husband, Louis Prima.

Born in Buffalo and a graduate of Grover Cleveland High School, Mr. Milano won a Ted Mack Amateur Hour contest at age 12 and recorded his first record at 16 for Essex Records. He was discovered in Buffalo by entertainer Frankie Laine.

Known as a versatile performer with a charismatic singing style, Mr. Milano later was signed to Capitol Records, where he became friends with Frank Sinatra.

A number of his recordings became top-sellers, including "King or a Slave" and "Can I Steal a Little Love," but he never achieved stardom.

He sang in Buffalo at many clubs when he returned home.

Mr. Milano also appeared in films, including "Zebra Force," "The Brotherhood" and "Kiss of Gold." His television credits include "The FBI" and "The Untouchables," as well as commercials for Maxwell House Coffee, Midas Mufflers and Ford Motor Co.

He is slated to receive a star on the Palm Springs Walk of Stars in March. The rise of rock 'n' roll -- along with his checkered personal life -- prevented him from achieving real stardom.

In 1967, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison for conspiracy to hold up an armored car messenger at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California.

He was tried in Buffalo, and the case was hailed by federal prosecutors as the first conviction in the nation through use of a new strike force against organized crime. The key defendant, Frederico Randaccio of Buffalo, was the No. 2 figure in the Stefano Magaddino family of the Cosa Nostra.

In 1998, Mr. Milano and his brother, Vincent "Jimmy" Caci, were among 25 men charged with mob activity in Las Vegas by the FBI, which identified Mr. Milano as a Mafia soldier and his brother as a captain.

In addition to Smith, survivors include a dear friend, Betty Battista of Palm Springs; a daughter, Jill Caci of Las Vegas; a brother, Vincent Caci of Palm Springs; and two sisters, Clara Marranca of North Tonawanda and Concetta "Connie" Leto of the Town of Tonawanda.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9 a.m. Wednesday in St. Amelia Catholic Church, 2999 Eggert Road, Town of Tonawanda, after prayers at 8 in Perna-Pellegrino Funeral Home, 1671 Maple Road, Amherst. Burial will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Cheektowaga.

