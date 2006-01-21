Hickory Woods residents told by state milky-colored water near manhole is safe

State officials have told residents of Hickory Woods there's no public health threat from the milky water that has bubbled up in a neighborhood built on contaminated soil.

The water, apparently infused with lime, surfaced around a manhole cover on a berm at O'Connor and Abby streets, leaving a white, oily residue on the grass, said Russell Radder, a longtime Hickory Woods resident.

He said representatives of the state Department of Environmental Conservation cordoned off the area and told residents there was no reason for alarm.

"They tell us nothing's wrong, but I don't know if they've tested it," Radder said.

Hickory Woods, a community of about 60 homes near Abbott Road and South Park Avenue, was built during the late 1980s and the 1990s on land bought and developed by the city. Since then, it has become clear that city officials knew, or should have known, about contaminated soil on the site.

Recently, City Hall said it was putting the finishing touches on a $1.5 million buyout of Hickory Woods homeowners. The buyout, five years in the making, would allow families in the subdivision to sell their homes at previous fair-market values and move out.

Staff writer Henry Davis contributed to this story.

e-mail: esapong@buffnews.com