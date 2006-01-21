Brown will challenge Broderick for treasurer

LOCKPORT -- The 2006 election may be 9 1/2 months away, but the matchup for Niagara County treasurer already appears set.

Incumbent Republican David S. Broderick of Lewiston will be challenged by Democrat Patrick D. Brown of Niagara Falls. Although neither man has officially announced his candidacy, both said last week they are running.

County Democratic Chairwoman Cindy G. Lenhart said Friday that Brown already has been endorsed by the Niagara Falls Democratic Committee. Its chairman, Mickey Rimmen, called Brown "an exciting breath of fresh air."

"This is going to be a tough race," Lenhart said. "Dave's the longest-serving public servant in Niagara County."

Broderick, 67, said this will be his 11th run for county treasurer, a job whose title and term length have varied since Gov. Nelson A. Rockefeller appointed him to the seat in February 1973. It is now a four-year term.

Brown, 45, is a partner in the Brown & Co. certified public accounting firm with his brothers Steven and Christopher.

Brown was Niagara Falls city controller from 1992 to 1996 under mayors Jacob A. Palillo and James C. Galie. "With my background I'm confident I can serve the residents and the taxpayers well," Brown said.

County Republican Chairman Henry F. Wojtaszek said, "I think Dave Broderick has done a fantastic job as treasurer for many, many years. I think he's been an independent voice to see that we make responsible fiscal decisions in the county."

Lenhart said there were other Democrats who expressed interest in running for county treasurer when they thought Broderick was going to retire. When it became clear he wasn't, all but Brown dropped out.

"That has no bearing on my decision," Brown said. "I'm confident in my qualifications."

Lenhart said among those who decided not to take on Broderick was County Legislator Kyle R. Andrews of Wilson.

"If it was an open seat, he said he'd run against anybody," Lenhart said.

