POLICE & COURTS

>Ex-boyfriend pleads guilty to two charges

LOCKPORT -- David K. Clouden, 55, of Albion Street, Buffalo, pleaded guilty to two charges in Niagara County Court on Thursday in connection with a July 7 incident at his ex-girlfriend's house in Porter.

Judge Sara Sheldon Sperrazza scheduled sentencing April 13 on Clouden's admissions to attempted third-degree burglary and second-degree criminal contempt of court.

According to Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth R. Donatello, police reports said Clouden entered the house, tried to smother the woman with a pillow and then tried to commit suicide by slashing his wrists. His presence violated a court order of protection the woman had obtained.

-----

>Conditional discharge granted in stabbing

LOCKPORT -- A Niagara Falls woman who had pleaded guilty to third-degree assault in a stabbing case was granted a one-year conditional discharge Friday by Niagara County Judge Peter L. Broderick Sr.

Takesha Thomas, 24, of Niagara Street, already had paid $316 in restitution to the victim, who was stabbed in the arm at 21st and Niagara streets Feb. 27, 2005.

Police said the victim stopped her car because of a street fight and was approached by Thomas, who opened the car door and stabbed her.